Election night: Who controls the Senate?

Control of the U.S. Senate was still undecided early Wednesday morning, as candidates in the battleground states of Georgia, Nevada and Arizona wait for results. The Peach State is most likely headed to a runoff election, while Pennsylvania Democratic nominee John Fetterman secured a victory against Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the Senate seat held by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey from red to blue.

The GOP needs a net gain of only one seat to regain power in the upper chamber, but as of Tuesday night that goal looks hard to reach. After Republicans lost in Pennsylvania they will now need to flip two Senate seats in order to take control.

Those hopes lie partly in Georgia, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock was leading Republican nominee Herschel Walker 49.4% to 48.6% with more than 97% of the vote reported by early Wednesday morning. If no candidate wins at least 50% of the vote, Georgia state law requires an automatic runoff election next month between the top two vote-getters

Votes were still being counted in Nevada as of early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto is seen as vulnerable against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. Arizona results were also still coming in as of early Wednesday.

Voters in several states stuck with the status quo, including:


