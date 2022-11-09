Michigan goes blue: 2022 midterm results

Michigan leaned Democratic in the 2022 midterm elections. With over 90% of expected votes in, the governor, attorney general and House majority are all projected to go to the Democrats, according to NBC News trackers.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be reelected, according to NBC and The Associated Press. Whitmer beat out Republican and Donald Trump-backed Tudor Dixon in a 54.1% to 44.3% vote. Whitmer is highly favored by Black voters in Michigan, receiving 93% of the Black vote.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Whitmer thanked her voters for their support, and promised to “continue building on their historic progress investing in public education, strengthening infrastructure, fixing ... roads, growing the economy, and defending reproductive freedom,” the Detroit Free Press reports.

This is the first time in history the gubernatorial race was between two women in Michigan, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Another female win went to Democrat Dana Nessel, who will get reelected as Michigan’s attorney general. Nessel defeated Republican Matthew DePerno with 52.9% of the vote, according to NBC.

“Michigan values propelled us to victory,” Nessel tweeted on Wednesday. “Equal protection under the law, for each and every Michigander.”

Democrat Jocelyn Benson was reelected for another term as Michigan’s secretary of state, beating Republican Kristina Karamo. Just days before the election, Karamo filed a lawsuit asking the court not to count absentee ballots, but the judge rejected her request, reports the Detroit Free Press.

The Michigan House delegation will lean Democratic for the next term. According to NBC, seven of the 13 available seats will be taken by Democrats and five by Republicans. The remaining seat has yet to be called.

Michigan voters approved Proposal 3, which will protect abortion and reproductive rights under the state constitution, says AP. Proposal 2 was also passed, which will expand voting rights and add voting policies to the state constitution, such as a nine-day early voting period, The New York Times reports.

