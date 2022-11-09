Perspective: Why Democrats need to worry about women

The 2022 midterm elections will be sliced and diced in the coming months. One interesting question will be how much of the Democratic Party’s traditional base has faded over the last several years. There has been in-depth reporting, for example, on the issue of Hispanics voting in increasing numbers for the Republican Party.

One core voting group for the Democrats has traditionally been women, though certain subgroups of women have been wavering for some time, as seen in the smaller gender gaps in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. Recent polling, as represented in a Monmouth University poll in October, corroborated this: when asked with which party they affiliated or leaned toward, 47% of women said Republican, and 46% said Democrat.

This is a pretty stunning loss for Democrats; in early August, the same poll found only 36% of women siding with Republicans, and 57% siding with Democrats.

The Democrats appear to have assumed that women would be so galvanized by the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that their vote would be sewn up. And abortion did prove to be a bigger issue for voters than some recent surveys had suggested. But there are other issues that women are worried about, and abortion may retreat as an issue to the state level, where women arguably have a good chance of eventually crafting the types of bills they want to see, and enshrining various versions of abortion rights in state constitutions.

So what’s going on with female voters? Certainly the helplessness that the Biden administration has shown when faced with the current economic turmoil is a key factor. Women are often tasked with the gendered role of ensuring families are fed and cared for, and their job is far tougher in a time of rapidly increasing inflation, severe housing shortages and spiraling energy and food costs.

But as I ventured online to survey the terrain on the eve of the election, I found more than this. I found women who viewed themselves as lifelong Democrats but were angry with the Democratic Party, not just disappointed with it. They felt betrayed by the party they had voted for all their lives, not just let down by it.

The three axes of the theme of betrayal I’ve seen in my online peregrinations revolve around crime, parents’ right to approve what is taught to their children in schools and gender ideology. “Defund the police” is not a winning strategy to attract women voters, for example, as they count on the protection of police to counterbalance violent men.

Consider the turnabout of this longtime Democrat, whose story was related by her friend on Twitter:

“She was living in California and watched as the government completely let her beautiful home state be completely overrun by crime and homeless encampments. Her husband got a gun to defend themselves after rioting burned down a store around the corner. She felt like Democrats were completely unwilling to hear any of their complaints about the situation. And worse than that, vilified for daring to obtain a gun to protect their family because the government would not.”

This woman and her family moved to Atlanta and voted straight Republican down the ticket in this midterm election.

Parental concern over schools is another issue that energizes female voters who are parents. In one recent poll, this issue was second only to inflation as the top issue for voters who are parents. The Republican pledge to pass a Parents’ Bill of Rights is increasingly a popular idea across the partisan divide, supported not only by Republicans, but also by the majority of Democrats.

But perhaps the keenest cri du coeur from lifelong female Democrats who consider themselves staunch feminists is the issue of gender ideology. The profound sense of betrayal some Democratic women feel on this issue is palpable. Here are excerpts from an open letter from one such feminist in an online feminism forum:

“Dear Democrats,

... Today for the first time in my life I voted in the U.S. midterms for candidates who I do not believe in, people who I would never, ever vote for under different circumstances, had your party not gone off the deep end with their blind support of gender ideology. Last night I was unable to sleep about it, I was so tormented by my decision, and so angry that it has come to this. It does not matter who I voted for, be it Libertarian, Republican, write-in, it did not matter: I voted for anyone who was not a member of your party.”

She goes on to say that she’s been a registered Democrat since age 18 who has voted a straight Democratic ticket in every election until this one. She’s donated money to the party and volunteered for campaigns, believing that the party was “on the side of the good” in the fight between good and evil.

And yet: “Today I voted for people who I do not agree with almost anything on, some pretty awful politicians actually, most of whom I truly dislike. But I held my breath and voted for these people I have almost nothing in common with ideologically except for one thing: they know the difference between a man and a woman, and they will not force me to speak those things that I know to believe untrue. I voted for people who know the difference between male and female, and who will not force me to parrot lies.”

Like many people concerned about gender ideology, she believes the party has gone too far in accommodating progressives.

“I am surrounded by men and women in my life who know that what is happening is wrong, that what started out as good intentions, a desire to be tolerant, has become a destructive force that now actively harms girls and women every day. In the years to come, when you wonder why women have left you, let me solve this mystery for you now: you need to end this gender madness while you still can.”

She continues: “You can make me jump through hoops a little while longer, in public, in those places where you still hold power. You can force me to state my pronouns or call a man a woman or risk getting fired from my job. You can force me to pretend that some human beings are magically somehow neither male nor female but ‘non-binary,’ and that this, somehow, is an issue just as important as important as any other, a hill your party is willing to die on, ‘the civil rights issue of our time,’ as Joe Biden said, somehow equivalent to the plight of the homeless, the refugees, those afflicted by genocide, war, famine, and climate change.”

But she says, the party will no longer have her support with its disordered priorities: “Mumble your mantras; you no longer have my trust.” She signs the letter, “A woman; a feminist; an ex-Democrat.”

Wow. As an independent, I had not realized the depth of feeling among Democratic women. In addition to its failure to handle the current economic turmoil, the Democratic Party has hit on a perfect trifecta of issues guaranteed to seriously tick off women voters: defunding the police, rejection of parental input on what is taught in schools and cheerleading for gender ideology.

If left-leaning women voters falter in their historical loyalty to the Democratic Party, the party has no one to blame but itself.

Valerie M. Hudson is a university distinguished professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University and a Deseret News contributor. Her views are her own.

