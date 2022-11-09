More than 300 students from El Paso High School in Texas will be retaking the SAT test after some of the answer sheets they’d filled out “flew out” of a UPS truck and scattered on the roadway.

As NPR explained, “The SAT is a standardized test required for applying to many American colleges and universities. The College Board, which administers the test, said that 1.7 million students in the high school class of 2022 took the SAT at least once.”

Though most of the sheets were regathered, The New York Times reported that all were considered compromised and the college admission test would need to be retaken. Though rumors had been swirling for a few days, the decision that they’d have to redo the somewhat arduous test became official when the affected students were called to a meeting near the end of the school day last Wednesday and told the tests, taken Oct. 27, would not be scored due to the mishap.

UPS released a statement on the issue: “We have apologized to the school and extend our apologies to the students. The driver’s actions in this case are not representative of UPS protocols and methods, and we have addressed this with him. Safely and reliably meeting our service commitments is UPS’s first priority.”

Few details were released on how the driver lost control of the package containing the answer sheets. KDFW said that the back doors of the UPS truck opened and the tests blew out. A video posted to Instagram appeared to show tests that had fallen into the street.

The Times reported that only 55 of the original 315 tests were lost; the rest were collected but could not be scored because they had been out of normal transport control.

Students were told they could take the SAT on Dec. 10 at no charge. The College Board, which administers the test, also said it’s working to arrange SAT retesting as soon as possible.

Some students have expressed concern that the loss of the tests taken in October would make it impossible to apply for early admission to the schools they hope to attend, per news reports.

KFox14 reported that senior Ezra Ponzio had planned to try to get an early admission decision from Texas A&M University, but the loss of his test means that won’t happen.

