Wednesday, November 9, 2022 
Environment U.S. & World

Russia’s war on Ukraine is destroying the climate, Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of further damaging the climate and halting movement in countries working to improve the environmental crisis

By Kelsey Nield
A coal excavator and heavy machines operate at Greece’s largest lignite mine.

A coal excavator and heavy machines operate at Greece’s largest lignite mine outside the northern city of Kozani on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement.

Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia on Tuesday for its attacks on Ukraine and for contributing to the effects of climate change. Zelenskyy spoke in a video address to the United Nations about the issue.

What did Zelenskyy say about Russia’s damage to the climate?

According to The Hill, Zelenskyy blamed Russia’s war for the increase in coal-fired power in various countries and for getting in the way of improving climate policies. The Ukrainian president believes Russia’s “illegal” war threatens and contributes to global warming, per The New York Times.

Zelenskyy told the U.N. that because of the war, other countries have had to shift their focus to Russia’s aggression rather than fighting climate change. He said that the conflict would need to stop in order to accomplish these goals.

Is Zelenskyy right?

War in Ukraine has damaged about five million acres of forest in the country, according to The Kyiv Post.

A 2022 study found evidence supporting Zelenskyy’s claim that there are “severe air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions” from the attacks in Ukraine. Fighting in Ukraine likely will also damage soil, food production and water availability.

The New York Times reported that Ukraine’s ecosystems and species are also threatened by the conflict. Russian forces have already caused damage in some of Ukraine’s protected natural areas.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, “The war in Ukraine has exposed the profound risks of our fossil fuel addiction,” per CNBC. Guterres urged for stronger action on the climate crisis.

