2022 midterms: Democrat Laura Kelly elected for second term as governor of Kansas

On Wednesday, The Associated Press called the race for the next governor of Kansas, with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly winning a second term.

Crunching the numbers: Kelly carried the victory by a narrow margin with 49.2% of the vote, leading her Republican opponent, Derek Schmidt, by just over 15,000 votes.



With over 95% of the vote called for as of Wednesday, AP stated that there weren’t enough remaining votes to sway the election in Schmidt’s favor, calling the race.

Why it matters: The Associated Press states that Kelly’s pro-abortion stance is what helped her score a second term in a somewhat red state that rejected an abortion ban amendment during the primary elections.

At the national level, Kelly’s win was another Democratic one in what some predicted to be a “red wave” — a surge of conservative wins across the country, according to Time magazine.

The “red wave” turned into be more of a “pink splash,” as Time put it, with results from Tuesday and Wednesday showing that both parties were quite close in terms of wins, with Republicans occupying 24 of the country’s gubernatorial seats, and Democrats sitting at 22.

About the candidates: Before Kelly was first sworn in as Kansas’ governor in 2019, she served as a state Senator who advocated for “top-notch” public schools, according to her website.

