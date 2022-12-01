‘Cruel Summer’ Season 2: Here’s what we know

“Cruel Summer” premiered last year on Freeform and was an immediate hit. After a satisfying conclusion to the storyline in Season 1, fans have questions on when — and if — “Cruel Summer” Season 2 will come out.

Driving the news: “Cruel Summer” fans, rejoice — Freeform announced that the show was renewed for Season 2 last year, according to Deadline.



The show announced its renewal on Twitter: “Some secrets are too good to keep quiet.”

Freeform President Tara Duncan called the decision to renew “Cruel Summer” for a Season 2 “easy.” Duncan told Deadline, “I think what has really resonated with audiences is that there’s a very clear, strong mystery, but a mystery that’s told from the point of view of two characters that people can really relate to.”

The “central conceit ... I just think is one that is really relatable for this audience. The idea of an unravelling mystery that’s told week over week is one that the audience has obviously responded to,” Duncan continued.

What they’re saying: According to Insider, “Cruel Summer” Season 2 began filming in April and wrapped in August.

While Freeform hasn’t announced a release date for “Cruel Summer” Season 2, Insider speculates that it will be released in fall or winter 2023.

Details: If fans were expecting the “Cruel Summer” Season 1 cast to return for Season 2, they might be disappointed. “Cruel Summer” Season 2 will feature a completely different storyline with an all-new cast, according to Insider.

