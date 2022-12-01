More and more notable quarterbacks are in the transfer portal

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Dec. 5, but that hasn’t stopped myriad players from entering their names in hopes of continuing their college football careers elsewhere.

Greener grass and the like.

That holds especially true at the quarterback position. Per the On3 transfer portal wire, 19 QBs have entered the transfer portal since Nov. 23, with more surely to follow.

Headlining the group is former Michigan starter Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to their first ever CFP berth last season before being surpassed by current Wolverines starter J.J. McCarthy this year, but he is hardly the only notable quarterback to be in search of a new home.

On Thursday, longtime Virginia starter Brennan Armstrong entered the portal as a graduate transfer after having thrown for 9,000 yards in his career.

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 1, 2022

In Bronco Mendenhall’s last season as head coach of the Cavaliers in 2021, Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns before taking a significant step back this season under Tony Elliott.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Texas quarterback Hudson Card — a former 4-star recruit — will also enter the portal, though he isn’t one of the 18 who’ve officially entered in the last two weeks.

Sources: Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the enter the transfer portal. He’s a former ESPN Top 40 recruit who is looking to land at a Power Five school. His priorities are winning and finding a place that fits his skill set to continue to develop. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 29, 2022

Former 4-star recruit and Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is in the portal, as is two-year Tulsa starter Davis Brins, who threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

There is also John Paddock (Ball State), Chandler Rogers (UL-Monroe) and Zachary Clement (Northwestern State), all of whom just threw for over 2,000 yards, plus other notable names (and former three-star recruits) Brett Gabbert (Miami of Ohio), Grant Gremel (Indiana) and Chance Nolan (Oregon State).

Also still in the portal is former Utah and Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle and former Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier, both of whom were 4-star recruits coming out of high school.

Transfer quarterbacks have paid off, of course. In Utah, you need look no further than Cam Rising with the Utah Utes and Logan Bonner with the Utah State Aggies.

Outside of Utah, USC quarterback Caleb Williams (formerly of Oklahoma) is the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this season and has led the Trojans to their best season in years.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (formerly of ASU) nearly gave his team a shot at the College Football Playoff after leading the Tigers to an upset victory over Alabama.

Now-injured Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (formerly of Virginia Tech) had the Volunteers ranked No. 1 in the country and led them to their best season since 2007.

The list could go on and on.

Industry experts believe the portal will be utilized like never before this offseason, with the transfer window opening on Monday and remaining open for 45 days.

As one SEC staffer told On3 staff writer Pete Nakos, “I’m expecting total chaos.”

We are already seeing glimpses of it, especially at quarterback.