Sunday, December 11, 2022 | 
Utah State Aggies Sports Utah State Basketball

Utah State earns 79-67 victory over Loyola Marymount

Led by Max Shulga’s 18 points, the Utah State Aggies defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 79-67 at Jack Jones Hoopfest.

By Associated Press
Utah State earns 79-67 victory over Loyola Marymount
Utah State guard Max Shulga, top, shoots as Utah Tech guard Isaiah Pope, left, and forward Jacob Nicolds, right, defend

FILE — Utah State guard Max Shulga, top, shoots as Utah Tech guard Isaiah Pope, left, and forward Jacob Nicolds, right, defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Logan, Utah. Led by Max Shulga’s 18 points, the Utah State Aggies defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Shulga’s 18 points helped Utah State defeat Loyola Marymount 79-67 Saturday night at Jack Jones Hoopfest.

Shulga also contributed five rebounds for the Aggies (8-0). Steven Ashworth scored 16 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 7 for 8 from the line. Sean Bairstow shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Aggies extended their winning streak to eight games.

Cameron Shelton led the way for the Lions (8-4) with 25 points. Jalin Anderson added 14 points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also recorded nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Bairstow scored 10 points in the first half and Utah State went into halftime trailing 39-36. Utah State outscored Loyola Marymount by 15 points in the second half. Shulga led the way with 14 second-half points.

