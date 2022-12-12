High school swimming: Top performances in Utah as 2022-23 season nears midway point

The 2022-23 high school swim season is starting to shape up as the midway point nears. Here’s a look at the top 15 high school swimming performances in each event this season as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. The top 100 times in each event are available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:57.53 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

1:57.77 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, (12/3 at Davis District)

1:58.36 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:58.57 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

1:58.86 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

1:59.24 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/29 at Murray)

1:59.33 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:00.03 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:00.72 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (12/2 at Brighton)

2:00.80 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch)

2:01.93 — Megan Harris, Wasatch, (11/3 at Olympus)

2:02.27 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

2:02.62 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:02.88 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (12/1 at Park City)

2:03.22 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

Note: State record is 1:50.32 by Brighton’s Amanda Barrett in 2011.

Girls 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



2:10.53 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:11.40 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

2:12.80 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

2:13.61 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/9 at Lone Peak)

2:15.78 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus)

2:16.62 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton)

2:17.43 — Gennovah Hansen, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:17.57 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (12/9 at Holiday Classic)

2:17.68 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (12/6 at Park City)

2:17.78 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (12/9 at Holiday Classic)

2:18.23 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:18.31 — Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, Jr. (12/2 at Brighton)

2:18.39 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/15 at American Fork)

2:18.67 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

2:19.21 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

Note: State record is 2:03.41 by Brighton’s Rachel Butler in 2019.

Girls 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



24.14 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus)

24.79 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (12/1 at Park City)

25.13 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/12 at Wasatch)

25.18 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

25.20 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

25.33 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

25.40 — Kathleen Evans, Park City, Sr. (12/1 at Park City)

25.47 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

25.56 — Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, (12/3 at City County)

25.62 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

25.63 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/16 at Murray)

25.63 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (11/22 at Bonneville)

25.64 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (12/2 at Brighton)

25.65 — Rachel Dalton, Skyline, (12/2 at Brighton)

25.65 — Elliette Ferguson, Wasatch, (12/9 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 23.25 by Kearns’ J. Fredsal in 2005/S. Watchorn in 1997.

Girls 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



56.98 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

58.90 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

59.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

1:00.12 — Ellie Boyer, Springville, Sr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite)

1:00.83 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:00.99 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:01.11 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:01.16 — Chloe Rasband, Layton, (12/3 at Davis District)

1:01.52 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

1:01.71 — Caroline Cooper, West, Sr. (12/9 at Holiday Classic)

1:01.73 — Danielle Cannon, Skyridge, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:01.73 — Gabriella Henry, Viewmont, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:01.75 — Grace Wilson, Lone Peak, So. (11/12 at Wasatch)

1:01.97 — Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, So. (12/9 at Wasatch)

1:02.06 — Nehir Donmez, Latyon Christian, (12/9 at Ogden)

Note: Note: Old state record was 50.74 by Timpview’s Rachel Oyler in 2019.

Girls 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



52.78 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

53.90 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/12 at Wasatch)

54.09 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch)

54.42 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/12 at Wasatch)

54.70 — Sara Wall, Park City, Sr. (12/6 at Park City)

54.88 — Sage Patterson, Bonneville, (12/3 at City County)

55.00 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

55.22 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

55.28 — Gennovah Hansen, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (12/9 at Wasatch)

55.44 — Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, Sr. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

55.82 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (11/18 at Olympus)

55.95 — Megan Harris, Wasatch, (10-28 at Wasatch)

55.96 — Emme Brewer, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/9 at Lone Peak)

55.99 — Navie Powell, Ridgeline, Sr. (12/9 at Wasatch)

56.05 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, (11/18 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 50.57 by Spanish Fork’s Maddy Parker in 2022.

Girls 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



5:18.11 — Avery Bulkley, Payson, (11/5 at Nebo Invite)

5:19.38 — Taylor Bennett, Lone Peak, So. (11/17 at Riverton)

5:19.47 — Audrey Bradley, Brighton, Jr. (11/18 at Olympus)

5:19.49 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/29 at Murray)

5:19.90 — Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

5:21.78 — Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, Sr. (11/11 at Brighton)

5:21.84 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

5:23.28 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/17 at Riverton)

5:26.04 — Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, So. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

5:27.89 — Sarah Olsen, Sky View, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

5:29.39 — Beca Bringard, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

5:31.25 — Gretchen Lane, Park City, So. (12/1 at Park City)

5:31.50 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (11/18 at Olympus)

5:31.72 — Hannah Harris, Timpanogos, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

5:33.51 — Megan Harris, Wasatch, (11/10 at Wasatch)

Note: State record is 4:55.28 by Skyridge’s Katelyn Andrist in 2022.

Girls 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



57.56 — Jade Garstang, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

58.73 — Annie Reichner, Timpview, Sr. (11/2 at Timpview)

59.12 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus)

1:00.02 — Taylar Hooton, Olympus, Jr. (11/3 at Olympus)

1:00.19 — Chesney Bonner, Desert Hills, (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:00.68 — Colleen Macwilliams, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

1:00.86 — Hallie Ehat, American Fork, Fr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:01.26 — Dani Cannon, Skyridge, So. (11/15 at American Fork)

1:01.35 — Kathleen Richter, Murray, So. (11/16 at Murray)

1:01.47 — Lily Hyde, Pleasant Grove, Jr. (11/11 at Cedar City)

1:01.61 — Kalia Merrill, Davis, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:01.65 — Kate Reichner, Timpview, So. (12/7 at Lone Peak)

1:02.03 — Haylee Tiffany, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

1:02.17 — Sadie Macdonald, Olympus, Fr. (11/10 at Olympus)

1:02.25 — Adaline Harding, American Fork, So. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

Note: State record is 53.45 by Cottonwood’s Rhyan White in 2016.

Girls 100 breastroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:07.19 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, (12/3 at Davis District)

1:07.76 — Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, (12/9 at Ogden)

1:08.50 — Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/5 at Juan Diego)

1:09.09 — Madison Parker, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

1:09.40 — Grace Cannon, Wasatch, (12/9 at Wasatch)

1:09.79 — Ava Clegg, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch)

1:09.93 — Taylee Nelson, Box Elder, So. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:09.99 — Sorina Rom, Pine View, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:10.28 — Eideann Anderson, American Fork, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:10.40 — Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:10.91 — Lucy Kokeny, Brighton, Jr. (12/2 at Brighton)

1:11.22 — Anya Clark, Skyridge, So. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:11.77 — Elaine Liu, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

1:11.86 — Addison Zobrist, Lehi, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:12.07 — Sofia Djunic, Park City, Sr. (12/1 at Park City)

Note: State record is 1:02.09 by Wasatch’s Haley Altman in 2020.

Boys 200 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:42.89 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/11 at Timpview)

1:44.52 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:46.12 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:46.17 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/29 at Murray)

1:47.31 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (11/15 at East)

1:48.88 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (12/8 at Alta)

1:49.03 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (12/2 at Silver Rush)

1:49.12 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

1:49.18 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (11/11 at Brighton)

1:49.61 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (10-28 at Wasatch)

1:49.72 — Bryan Bunker, Kearns, Jr. (11/18 at Desert Hills)

1:50.07 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/15 at American Fork)

1:50.13 — Garrett Barker, Davis, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

1:50.19 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

1:50.35 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (11/17 at Bear River)

Note: State record is 1:38.39 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 200 individual medley

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



1:55.91 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/2 at Timpview)

1:57.43 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/18 at Olympus)

1:58.10 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (11/5 at Juan Diego)

1:58.90 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:58.97 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/18 at Herriman)

1:59.26 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:59.95 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/29 at Murray)

2:00.31 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

2:00.75 — Mason Draxler, Farmington, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

2:01.37 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/15 at St. Joseph)

2:01.54 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/8 at Murray)

2:01.63 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/3 at Payson)

2:01.78 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

2:03.07 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (10-28 at Region 13 Invite)

2:03.28 — Sebastian Wrona, Park City, So. (12/6 at Park City)

Note: State record is 1:48.75 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2019.

Boys 50 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



21.29 — Keagan Sheffield, Grantsville, So. (12/8 at South Summit)

21.38 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District)

21.84 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

21.97 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite)

22.04 — Sam Williams, Roy, (11/11 at South Davis)

22.08 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/10 at Olympus)

22.09 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

22.29 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi)

22.32 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/11 at Lehi)

22.38 — Carson Andrews, Herriman, (11/18 at Herriman)

22.40 — Sam Weller, Mt. Ridge, Sr. (11/11 at Mountain Ridge)

22.40 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (12/2 at Canyon View)

22.43 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

22.44 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

22.44 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (11/10 at Stansbury)

Note: State record is 20.53 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 100 butterfly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.79 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

51.60 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton)

52.39 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (12/3 at Davis District)

52.54 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

52.79 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/5 at Nebo Invite)

52.83 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (11/9 at Corner Canyon)

53.21 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/10 at Clearfield)

53.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/29 at Riverton)

53.50 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/3 at Olympus)

53.84 — Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

54.35 — Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, Jr. (12/2 at Cedar Valley)

54.74 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (10-28 at Juan Diego)

54.76 — Lukas Keele, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

54.80 — Roman Nowell, Box Elder, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

54.83 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (11/11 at Cedar City)

54.83 — Koen Smith, Cyprus, Jr. (11/16 at Cyprus)

Note: State record is 47.71 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



46.79 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi)

47.76 — Sam Carlson, Davis, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

47.82 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/18 at Olympus)

47.95 — Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

47.95 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (12/9 at Wasatch)

48.30 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (11/18 at Herriman)

48.75 — Sawyer Portillo, Syracuse, Jr. (12/3 at Davis District)

49.22 — Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, Sr. (10-29 at CVHS v Lehi)

49.26 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (12/8 at Skyridge)

49.43 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, (12/2 at Brighton)

49.46 — Carson Andrews, Herriman, (12/6 at Bingham)

49.60 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (10-28 at Alta)

49.62 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/29 at Ben Lomond)

49.66 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

49.68 — Adam Sinclair, Skyline, (12/2 at Brighton)

Note: State record is 45.13 by Olympus’ Evan VanBrocklin in 2022.

Boys 500 freestyle

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



4:46.54 — Alexander Stewart, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

4:46.91 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

4:47.71 — Ralph Fiscus, Park City, Sr. (11/18 at Bingham Invite)

4:49.46 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

4:53.36 — Easton Mousser, Springville, Jr. (11/10 at Wasatch)

4:53.79 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (11/15 at St. Joseph)

4:54.15 — Robs Barton, Jordan, Jr. (12/2 at Silver Rush)

4:55.86 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/29 at Murray)

4:56.72 — Isaac Ridge, Alta, Jr. (11/16 at Murray)

4:57.38 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/3 at Olympus)

4:58.39 — Miles Moran, Olympus, Jr. (11/3 at Olympus)

4:58.55 — Drake Doyle, Brighton, So. (11/18 at Olympus)

4:59.34 — Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, So. (12/3 at City County)

5:00.18 — Corbin Lawes, Hunter, (11/8 at Hunter)

5:00.25 — Chandler Eyre, American Fork, Sr. (11/29 at Riverton)

Note: State record is 4:30.06 by Bingham’s Tanner Nelson in 2021.

Boys 100 backstroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



49.56 — Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

52.15 — Will Jones, St. Joseph, Sr. (10-28 at Juan Diego)

52.18 — Sean Honey, Timpview, Sr. (11/17 at Riverton)

52.49 — Brandyn Blackwood, Westlake, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

52.93 — William De La Garza, Olympus, Jr. (11/18 at Olympus)

53.80 — Davis Miller, American Fork, Jr. (11/2 at Lone Peak)

53.99 — Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

54.08 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/10 at Olympus)

54.24 — Andrew Carlile, Dixie, So. (12/2 at Canyon View)

54.29 — Spencer Stowers, Skyridge, Jr. (11/12 at Wasatch)

54.34 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (11/11 at Lehi)

54.51 — Jes Day, American Fork, Sr. (11/29 at Riverton)

54.51 — Karson Spencer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (12/8 at Skyridge)

54.81 — Ian Conner, Olympus, Sr. (11/3 at Olympus)

54.89 — Kevin Tu, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

Note: State record is 48.25 by Lone Peak’s Jordan Tiffany in 2020.

Boys 100 breastroke

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)



59.47 — Mason Draxler, Farmington, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

59.51 — Tallin Kunz, Payson, Jr. (11/3 at Payson)

59.67 — Bridger Smith, Lehi, Sr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:00.30 — Abraham Astle, Olympus, So. (11/18 at Olympus)

1:00.74 — Jan Peischler, Lehi, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:01.43 — Justin Chamberlain, Wood Cross, Jr. (11/4 at Greg Fernley)

1:01.49 — Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, (11/18 at Herriman)

1:01.90 — Edison Yang, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

1:02.08 — Nate Moir, Skyridge, So. (12/2 at Silver Rush)

1:02.17 — Ludwig Ibarra, Orem, Jr. (11/11 at Lehi)

1:02.31 — Wade Ogden, Skyridge, So. (12/2 at Silver Rush)

1:02.39 — Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, Sr. (12/1 at Corner Canyon)

1:02.42 — Yunpeng Tao, Skyline, (12/8 at Highland)

1:02.86 — Clayton Nye, Sky View, Sr. (11/18 at Thanksgiving Invite)

1:03.24 — Zach Richter, Murray, Jr. (11/22 at Kearns)

Note: State record is 55.29 by Wasatch’s Jayden Hicken in 2022.

