Dave Chappelle’s tour show with Chris Rock at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday night ended with a surprise guest.

“Make some noise for the richest man in the world,” said Chappelle as he invited the billionaire owner of SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk, onstage, per Forbes.

As soon as Musk’s foot hit the stage and he raised his arms, boos mixed with applause erupted from the audience of nearly 18,064 seats as shown in a series of viral videos posted by Matt Novak (warning: explicit language).

Musk described it as “90% cheers & 10% boos,” in a Tweet on Monday morning, calling it “a first time ... in real life” for him.

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).



It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

On stage, Musk told Chappelle, “weren’t expecting this, were you?”

Since Musk bought Twitter in early November, he’s fired thousands of employees and thousands more left when he gave them an ultimatum, as reported by Deseret News.

“It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said, to which Musk just laughed.

A few more jokes were cracked by Chappelle about Musk’s business model, but the boos didn’t stop, as shown in the videos Novak posted of the show.

“Booing is not the best thing you can do,” Chappelle said. “There’s something better you can do.”

Chappelle further addressed the boos by wishing the audience “peace” and the “joy of feeling free.”