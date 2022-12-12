Facebook Twitter
‘The richest man in the world’ was booed off stage at Dave Chapelle’s latest comedy show

The comedian invited a surprise guest, Elon Musk, on stage

By Rebecca Olds
This combination of photos shows comedian Dave Chappelle attending the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019, left, and businessman Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. After Chappelle’s show on Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the comedian invited the billionaire on stage. Musk obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena — along with some cheers, too.

Dave Chappelle’s tour show with Chris Rock at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Sunday night ended with a surprise guest.

“Make some noise for the richest man in the world,” said Chappelle as he invited the billionaire owner of SpaceX, Twitter and Tesla, Elon Musk, onstage, per Forbes.

As soon as Musk’s foot hit the stage and he raised his arms, boos mixed with applause erupted from the audience of nearly 18,064 seats as shown in a series of viral videos posted by Matt Novak (warning: explicit language).

Musk described it as “90% cheers & 10% boos,” in a Tweet on Monday morning, calling it “a first time ... in real life” for him.

On stage, Musk told Chappelle, “weren’t expecting this, were you?”

Since Musk bought Twitter in early November, he’s fired thousands of employees and thousands more left when he gave them an ultimatum, as reported by Deseret News.

“It sounds like some of them people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said, to which Musk just laughed.

A few more jokes were cracked by Chappelle about Musk’s business model, but the boos didn’t stop, as shown in the videos Novak posted of the show.

“Booing is not the best thing you can do,” Chappelle said. “There’s something better you can do.”

Chappelle further addressed the boos by wishing the audience “peace” and the “joy of feeling free.”

