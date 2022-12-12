Mike Leach in critical condition following a ‘personal health issue’ Sunday

Mike Leach, the charismatic head football coach at Mississippi State, is in critical condition following a “personal health issue” that occurred at his home on Sunday, the school said Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, the school released a statement that said Leach, a graduate of BYU, had been taken to a hospital in Jackson — over 100 miles away from the MSU campus in Starkville — by ambulance earlier in the day.

Monday’s statement said, “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

On Sunday night and into Monday, a flood of tweets came from some of the most notable names in college football expressing well wishes for Leach, who has become a huge figure in the sport because of both his success and his larger-than-life personality.

Here are some of the tweets that were posted sending Leach best wishes:

Prayers for my good friend Mike Leach.



Please keep Coach and his family in your prayers- — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 12, 2022

My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family. 🙏🏼 — Dana Holgorsen (@Holgorsendana) December 12, 2022

Thinking about @Coach_Leach tonight. Praying for you Coach🙏 — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 12, 2022

Please keep Mike Leach in your prayers tonight. We are thinking about Mike, his wife Sharon, and all of his family, friends and players — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) December 12, 2022

Praying for my friend, Mike Leach.

🙏🏽 https://t.co/c9zJ9Tq2kR — Jay Norvell (@CoachJayNorvell) December 12, 2022

Prayers for Mike Leach. — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) December 12, 2022

Our hearts are with Mike Leach and his family, as well as the entire Mississippi State Football Program. Be well, Coach, we are praying for you. — Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) December 12, 2022

Please just a moment of prayer for my good friend Mike Leach and his family! Keep fighting!!! — Gary Patterson (@FBCoachP) December 12, 2022

Sending all the positive thoughts for Mike Leach. https://t.co/3eT1q93QW2 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach. One of my favs. When I was trying to get a new resume tape fresh out of college @EmilyJonesMcCoy let me tag along and shadow him. I’ll never forget a day in his office. His wisdom, personality, lack of a filer and authenticity are unmatched. Big prayers up — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 12, 2022

🙏 sending prayers for Mike Leach from Pullman. Keeping Coach, Sharon and the entire Leach family in our thoughts and prayers. — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) December 12, 2022

Prayers up for Mike Leach 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5CnqaBIcsC — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 12, 2022

Praying for Mike Leach. Most know how fond I am of him. His unique personality has been part of fabric of the game for the last couple of decades. We are pulling for him and his doctors. — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) December 12, 2022

Woke up this morning thinking about Mike Leach. Praying for him and his family — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 12, 2022

I love Mike Leach and am praying hard for him and his family. I’m so grateful for his incredible friendship. God Bless those who are watching over Mike! — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) December 12, 2022

Mike Leach is a special man. He needs all of our prayers. Tonight. Please. Thank you. — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 12, 2022

Thinking about and praying for our dear friend Mike Leach and his family. — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 12, 2022

Thinking of Mike Leach and his family and sending prayers. He’s such a big part of college football and a friend. Pull through this, Coach Leach. https://t.co/SWVEPiJOQF — RodGilmore@espn (@RodGilmore) December 12, 2022

Sending prayers to Mike Leach and his family. 🙏 — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 12, 2022

The words of support pouring in for Mike Leach from every current and former CFB coach around the nation is an indication of just how important he is to this sport. Right now, we are all #HailState and our prayers are with coach, his family, and his doctors — Michael Collins (@MCFanSided) December 12, 2022

Leach, 61, attended BYU in the 1980s but played rugby instead of football because of injury. He became head coach at Texas Tech in 2000 after more than a decade as an assistant at several schools.

Employing the “Air Raid” offense, Leach was at Texas Tech until 2009. In 2012, he became head coach at Washington State, where he stayed until 2019.

In 2020, he became head coach at Mississippi State.

He holds a career record of 158-107 as a head coach and has led his teams to bowl games each year except two.