L.A homelessness is set to be declared a state of emergency, mayor Karen Bass says

On her first day as mayor, Karen Bass is declaring homelessness in Los Angeles a state of emergency, according to The New York Times.

Bass is the first woman to become mayor of the city, per The New York Times. Vice President Kamala Harris swore Bass in as mayor. Her first speech was about the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

According to CBS News, Bass said that she will “recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and do so for good.”

She plans to provide housing for 17,000 people during her first year of office. Her first act in office will be to declare homelessness a state of emergency.

Why does Los Angeles have such a significant homelessness problem?

Los Angeles County has high numbers of homeless residents, per The Guardian. During the pandemic, homelessness has increased 4% and there are 69,144 unhoused people with 48,548 people who do not have shelter. These numbers come from the Los Angeles homeless services authority, which counted residents in February 2022.

The numbers for the city itself are just shy of 42,000, per the Los Angeles almanac.

Other major cities have not had the same problem with homelessness that Los Angeles has had. According to NPR, New York City has a similar rate of homelessness to Los Angeles, but due to the “right to shelter,” the city’s rate of homeless residents without shelter is significantly lower. 5% of New York City homeless residents are without shelter compared to 72% in California as of January 2020.

The difference may be in how each city approached the issue.

NPR reported, “Instead of building a big system of shelters, California’s cities have taken a more lackadaisical approach that the UC San Diego sociologist Neil Gong calls ‘tolerant containment’ — basically shoeing the unhoused to certain neighborhoods of squalor such as San Francisco’s Tenderloin or Los Angeles’ Skid Row, and then selectively prosecuting them for living on the streets.”

The Guardian said that “UCLA research on the residents of one LA encampment found that people cited a range of factors that led them to become unhoused, including eviction, job loss, domestic violence, former incarceration, family conflict and low wages in gig economy jobs.”