She’s spent more than 10 years trying to launch her music career. Now, Morgan Myles could win ‘The Voice’

Morgan Myles is one of five singers competing to be the newest champion of “The Voice.”

Here’s a look at her run on the show.

Who is Morgan Myles on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Morgan Myles is the sole singer left on Camila Cabello’s team, and has a really good shot at giving Cabello, a first-time coach on the show, a victory, the Deseret News reported.

If Myles wins Season 22, it would be only the second time in show history that a coach has secured a victory in their first season on the show, the entertainment site Gold Derby reported.

The singer from Nashville has impressed the coaches all season long, with John Legend even noting during the Battle round that Myles sounds like she should be making records and singing at the Grammys.

Morgan Myles performs during the top 10 round of “The Voice.” Casey Durkin, NBC

For the top 10 round, Myles delivered a show-stopping rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“It was like an award-show performance,” Legend said, per Taste of Country. “I really did feel that when I was watching you perform. I think you’ve been one of the most gifted vocalists throughout this competition. I loved seeing you in your element today. It felt like you were up there doing exactly what you were supposed to be doing.”

The “Voice” contestant again received high praise during the top eight round, following her emotional performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” which she dedicated to her late cousin, according to Yahoo!

“I really think that you could be the next country-pop-soul ... superstar,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News.

Myles was the first artist to join Cabello’s team this season. The singer received a four-chair turn for her country-infused rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which Legend said was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” the Deseret News reported.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News. “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

Prior to “The Voice,” Myles has been trying to launch her music career in Nashville for the past 16 years, Parade reported.

“It is not a myth that females in country music have had a very, very hard road for the last decade, and I’ve been in that mix,” Myles told Parade.

Myles is a full-time touring artist — she performed 117 shows last year — and has opened at a number of festivals, including for “Voice” coach Blake Shelton, the Deseret News reported.

Morgan Myles’ performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Below are some of the highlights from Myles’ run on “The Voice”:

Top 10 performance

Top eight performance

Knockout round

Battle round

Blind audition