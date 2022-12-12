John Legend believes this singer should win ‘The Voice’

Omar Jose Cardona is one of five singers competing to be the newest winner of “The Voice.”

Here’s an overview of his run on the show.

Who is Omar Jose Cardona on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

After Omar Jose Cardona performed Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” for his top eight performance, Gwen Stefani joked that he was probably lip syncing because his voice sounded so flawless.

“Omar can do it!” Legend exclaimed. “Whatever note you need him to hit, whatever note you need him to hold at the end of the song, Omar can do it!”

Legend has been a strong supporter of Cardona all season long. The coach got emotional after hearing Cardona perform Foreigner’s power ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is” for the top 10 round.

“I just feel like you’re going from being an incredible singer to being somebody that connects with people’s hearts and with their emotion,” Legend said, according to MSN. “I felt it even more this week. It feels spiritual when you’re singing. You talked about last week how much you wanted to uplift people and inspire people, and I feel that coming from you. It’s so powerful, so moving, so thrilling.

“You are the reason ‘The Voice’ exists.”

Legend carried his emphatic support of Cardona into the first part of the finale Monday night, saying that Cardona is “The Voice,” MassLive reported.

“America, I do not know what else Omar could do on this stage to show you he is The Voice,” Legend said following Cardona’s rendition of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” “He is The Voice.”

Cardona initially got a four-chair turn with his energetic rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” Following that performance, the 32-year-old singer from Orlando, Florida, said he ultimately wanted to perform in a style that blends pop and “old-school rock,” the Deseret News reported.

“I haven’t heard a voice like that since like the ’80s,” Stefani said of Cardona, who has sung all over the world as a full-time performer for 15 years. “We never get to hear men sing like that anymore. It was so exciting.”

Legend went so far as to tell Cardona he believed the singer could go all the way in the competition.

“You’re the kind of artist that could win ‘The Voice,’” Legend said. “You could win this show.”

Now, Cardona is close to making that prediction come true.

Omar Jose Cardona’s performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Below are some highlights from Cardona’s run on “The Voice”:

Top 16 performance

Top 10 performance

Top eight performance

Blind audition