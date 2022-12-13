Facebook Twitter
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias gives his dog a $100K quinceanera party

Gabriel Iglesias gave his 4-pound pup, Risa, the ‘party of the year’

By Margaret Darby
Gabriel Iglesias attends the 8th annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

Gabriel Iglesias just set a new standard for dogs everywhere.

The comedian spoiled his dog, Risa, with a $100,000 quinceañera celebration. Iglesias spared no expense for his 4-pound chihuahua — a tiara, pink dress, grand entrance and even a photo shoot, per Today.

“Party of the year all for my little princess,” Iglesias captioned a post on Instagram. “Risa has given me so many years of happiness. I just wanted to celebrate her. I even wore pants.” 

@fluffyguy

Gave my little princess Risa the most epic #quinceañera #party ever! #chihuahua #dogdad #Gabrieliglesias #virulvideo #Fluffy

♬ Quinceañera - Timbiriche

Iglesias shared a video of himself on TikTok, pushing Risa through her party in an elaborate pink carriage.

“I’ve had dogs since I was a kid and Risa was the only girl dog I’ve ever had,” Iglesias told Today. “Since I’ve had her, from day one, she’s always been in my hoodie. She’s always been in my jacket. We’re very close.”

“So I said, ‘All right, I’m gonna do this once. I’ve never had a daughter, I’ve never had a kid of my own, so I’m gonna go full blown on this one,’” he said, per Today. “And I did.”

Quinceañera parties are celebrations typically held for girls when they turn 15, and although Risa is around 16 or 17, Iglesias felt a quince was the perfect way to celebrate his “princess.”

According to the New York Post, the comedian invited more than 300 guests and 12 dogs with their owners. The party had a band, DJ, a build-a-bear station, caricatures artists and more.

“I went full blown and people say, ‘Oh, you wasted money,’ but it’s like, no. I’m celebrating something that means the world to me,” Iglesias said, per Today.

