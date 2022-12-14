Who will be having a white Christmas this year? Due to the severe weather warnings issued to several parts of the nation, many areas across the U.S. should be expecting one.

Six states have been issued massive winter storm warnings and many people have been injured in the tornado storms throughout the South, MSN reported.

Blizzard warnings in the Midwest

“A larger weather system” brought in various weather hazard warnings for different parts of the U.S. along with the tornadoes hitting the South, according to The New York Times.

“This system is notable for the fact that it’s going impact areas all the way from California to eventually the Northeast,” meteorologist with the National Weather Service Frank Pereira said, per The Sacramento Bee.

The Washington Post reported that icy weather is set to hit most of the U.S.

“Pretty much every area east of the Rockies will see below-normal to well-below-normal temperatures,” Pereira said.

Where are the tornado warnings located?

The National Weather Service reported that at least 19 tornadoes have been reported since Tuesday.

These tornadoes range from Oklahoma and Texas eastward to Louisiana and Mississippi.

“A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed after an EF-2 tornado destroyed their home” in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday night, according to Fox Weather.

In the nearby town of Farmerville in Union Parish, Louisiana, another tornado was seen as the cause for injuries to two dozen residents.

The Los Angeles Times reported that many people were injured and several homes and businesses were damaged in the wake of the storms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

Are people traveling?

Justin McCallum, a manager at the Flying J truck stop in Ogallala, Nebraska, said, according to ABC 7 Chicago, “There’s essentially no one traveling right now.”

The National Weather Service has warned residents ranging from Vermont to West Virginia to look for snow, ice and sleet, according to ABC News.

Melissa Dye, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, said this is a “long duration event,” with the icy weather expected to come in until Friday evening.

The Associated Press reported that the Upper Midwest is expected to receive lots of rain, ice and snow for a number of days as the weather pattern moves into the Northeast.