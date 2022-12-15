3 dead and thousands without power as tornadoes hit Louisiana

A massive storm moving throughout the South has left at least three dead as several tornadoes left a path of destruction in Louisiana Wednesday.

At least 49 tornadoes were reported Tuesday and Wednesday in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas with more storms possible Thursday, according to CNN.

Among the dead were a 30-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son who died of blunt force trauma when a tornado destroyed their home in Caddo Parish in the Northwest region of the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH has confirmed 2 storm-related deaths in Caddo Parish: a 30-year-old female and her 8-year-old son who died of blunt force trauma after a tornado destroyed their home.



This brings the current total number of confirmed Louisiana storm-related deaths due to this storm to 2. pic.twitter.com/8B6HOkH6lx — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 14, 2022

The other fatality was a 56-year-old female whose house was destroyed by a tornado in the Killona area. Eight more people in the area were taken to the hospital for injuries, The Associated Press reported.

More injuries were reported throughout the state while around 40,000 were left without power.

The New Orleans Fire Department posted photos of the damage caused by the storm in the city. See the photos below:

12/14/2022. Gen Meyer & Tida St. (TORNADO). Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/RBKuEjRAdo — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 15, 2022

12/14/2022. Gen Meyer & Tida St. (TORNADO). Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/YL79DY4oLy — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) December 15, 2022