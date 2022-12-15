Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 15, 2022 
3 dead and thousands without power as tornadoes hit Louisiana

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Vehicles and debris are strewn about after a tornado that tore through the area in Killona, La., about 30 miles west of New Orleans in St. James Parish, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

A massive storm moving throughout the South has left at least three dead as several tornadoes left a path of destruction in Louisiana Wednesday.

At least 49 tornadoes were reported Tuesday and Wednesday in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas with more storms possible Thursday, according to CNN.

Among the dead were a 30-year-old mother and her 8-year-old son who died of blunt force trauma when a tornado destroyed their home in Caddo Parish in the Northwest region of the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The other fatality was a 56-year-old female whose house was destroyed by a tornado in the Killona area. Eight more people in the area were taken to the hospital for injuries, The Associated Press reported.

More injuries were reported throughout the state while around 40,000 were left without power.

The New Orleans Fire Department posted photos of the damage caused by the storm in the city. See the photos below:

