The Grinch is out in full force this holiday season

The Grinch is at it again, but this time, he’s getting law enforcement involved in his shenanigans in multiple states.

In Arizona on Tuesday, a driver was pulled over for driving in the high occupancy vehicle — HOV — lane with a blow-up Grinch in the passenger seat on Interstate 10.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the green doll wasn’t quite what the law meant when it referred to “a passenger.”

Last week, an #AZTrooper spotted a driver in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a Seusspicious-looking "passenger" on I-10 at Avondale Blvd at 8AM.

The trooper stopped the driver & determined the grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch. (No other passengers.) pic.twitter.com/YcOfZHJVoX — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) December 13, 2022

Arizona HOV lane law requires at least two people in the car to travel in the lane.

Although the law enforcement enjoyed the “festive flair,” they condemned the act as “illegal” and the driver still received a citation violation for driving in the HOV lane alone.

Meanwhile in Florida, the Grinch took a different approach and teamed up with law enforcement to give onions to speeding drivers, as reported by CBS Miami.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Colonel Lou Caputo dressed up as the Grinch to give a very fitting “gift” to speeding drivers.

To enforce the speed limit in the school zone, Caputo gives speeding drivers going 5 mph or less over the speed limit a choice of receiving an onion or a citation.

He said each driver chooses the onion.

“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating, even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo told CBS Miami. “We want people to be aware of that, and we want them to slow down.”

Drivers who speed over 5 mph will receive citations, he noted.