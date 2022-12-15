Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 
Utah State Basketball Sports Utah State Aggies

Zee Hamoda scores 28, Utah State knocks off Westminster

By Associated Press
SHARE Zee Hamoda scores 28, Utah State knocks off Westminster
Utah State forward Zee Hamoda (24) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Westminster in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State forward Zee Hamoda (24) celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Westminster in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via AP

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Zee Hamoda scored 28 points off of the bench to help lead Utah State over Westminster 106-68 on Thursday night.

Hamoda added four steals for the Aggies (9-0). Steven Ashworth scored 17 points and added five assists, while R.J. Eytle-Rock shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Taylor Miller led the way for the Griffins (2-9) with 26 points. Westminster also got 12 points from Cole Kadoguchi.

Utah State entered halftime up 43-31. Sean Bairstow paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Utah State outscored Westminster by 26 points in the second half, and Hamoda scored a team-high 23 points in the second half to help Utah State secure the victory.

Next Up In Sports
Freshmen elevate BYU in runaway win over Western Oregon
3 keys in the Utah Jazz’s OT win over the New Orleans Pelicans
Why 3 Latter-day Saint football figures were in the news this week
Utah high school sports regions have been realigned for the next few years. Here are the details
How ‘The Shot’ sent the Jazz to the ‘97 Finals — and sunk Charles Barkley’s career
Former BYU tight end Dallin Holker announces his transfer destination