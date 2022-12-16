Zach Wilson will start for Jets on Sunday with Mike White not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson is going to go from the New York Jets’ third-string quarterback to starter in less than a week.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday morning that Wilson will start in place of Mike White, who is not yet cleared for contact with a ribs injury, on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who broke the news, reported that Wilson received the majority of reps in this week in practice and will get them all in the lead-up to Sunday’s game.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said, per Schefter.

Coach Saleh says QB Mike White was not medically cleared for contact and will not play Sunday.



Earlier this week, Wilson had been elevated to backup quarterback, replacing Joe Flacco.

Three weeks ago, with Wilson struggling, Saleh benched the No. 2 overall overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and elevated White to be the team’s starting quarterback.

New York went 1-2 with White at quarterback, while Wilson was inactive on game days.

Last week, White left the game briefly twice in a loss to the Buffalo Bills after taking big hits. He missed a total of seven snaps and was replaced by the veteran Flacco.

