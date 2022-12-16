Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 16, 2022 | 
College Football Sports Utah Utes

Report: Bowl games will not count against redshirt eligibility this season

Bowl games will not count against redshirt eligibility this season, according to a report by ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes quarterback back Nate Johnson (wearing red) takes the ball into the end zone

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) takes the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as Utah and Arizona play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Bowl games will not count against redshirt eligibility this season, according to a report by ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Per Cubelic, the NCAA has issued a “one-time waiver” which “exempts postseason participation from the limit of four contests a student-athlete may participate in with using a season of competition.”

This means that players with redshirt eligibility that have already played in four games will be eligible to play in a bowl game and still preserve their redshirt. If a player plays in five games, he cannot redshirt that season.

Utah freshman quarterback Nate Johnson has played in four games this season — against Arizona, Stanford, Oregon and USC in the Pac-12 championship. With this waiver, Johnson can play in the Rose Bowl vs. Penn State and still have this season count as a redshirt year. Johnson would be a redshirt freshman next season.

As of now, this is only a one-time waiver for this season, but it will be interesting to see if the NCAA continues the rule going forward.

