BYU’s new defensive coordinator loves Taysom Hill’s latest TD pass, and there’s a good reason

The BYU-Weber State connections aren’t limited to just the coaching ranks.

On Sunday, former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill connected with former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard touchdown pass for the New Orleans Saints.

That scoring play helped New Orleans build a 14-0 lead in an eventual 21-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

THE NEED FOR SHAHEED! 🔥



68-yd TD pass from Taysom Hill #ATLvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/snhaoiFxmb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 18, 2022

While Hill has established himself as a do-everything utility player for the Saints in his sixth NFL season, the rookie speedster Shaheed is developing into a consistent threat for New Orleans.

On Sunday, he caught three passes for a team-high 95 yards.

“When Taysom (Hill) is in the backfield all eyes are on Taysom being the player he is. He does a great job realizing that (defenses crowding the line of scrimmage) and when the play was called it worked out great,” Shaheed told reporters, per the team website.

The touchdown also caught the attention of a coaching connection between the two Utah schools — Jay Hill, the former Weber State head coach who recently was introduced as BYU’s new defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

Hill coached Shaheed at Weber State, where the player was a four-time All-American return specialist.

He turned to Twitter to congratulate Shaheed on the score.