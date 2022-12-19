Severe turbulence on a Hawaiian Airlines flight seriously injured 11 people out of a total of 36 passengers who received medical care after the flight.

The Associated Press reported that the full flight from Phoenix to Honolulu was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crew members.

Here’s what happened.

What happened?

CNN reported that the Hawaiian Airlines flight was rocked by “severe turbulence” in an isolated and unusual event.

Jacie Hayata-Ano, a passenger on the plane, said “it felt like free-falling” when describing the experience on the flight.

NPR reported that the airline’s chief operating officer, Jon Snook, said that Hawaiian Airlines has not seen “an incident of this nature in recent history.”

Hayata-Ano said that the flight was rocky, “and then, it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs.”

The reported injuries were cuts, bumps, bruises, nauseousness and vomiting, and some passengers were rendered unconscious.

CNBC reported that Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said, “We are also very happy, and we feel fortunate that there were not any deaths or other critical injuries. And we’re also very hopeful that all will recover and make a full recovery.”

What has the airline done?

“Medical care was provided to several guests & crew members at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care,” Hawaiian Airlines tweeted. “We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Following the experience, the airline has reported that they will do “a thorough inspection of the aircraft” before it is allowed to fly with passengers again.

ABC News reported that Snook said the seatbelt sign was on throughout the duration of the turbulence and officials reported that there were no peculiar warnings on that “particular patch” of dangerous air.

“I’m thankful that there were people that stepped up and helped because some of the staff needed it,” Hayata-Ano said, per CNN. “Everyone was pretty much helping each other. Checking on each other and picking up stuff.”

