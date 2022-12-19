3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz dropped a second straight game on Monday night, losing 122-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- Donovan Mitchell, have you heard of him? Well, he’s really good at basketball. And, on Monday he didn’t pull any punches in the first game against the Jazz since he was traded to the Cavaliers.
He scored 23 points in just over 22 minutes of action and never stepped on the court in the fourth quarter. He finished the night 8-of-12 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point land.
- The Jazz couldn’t seem to string together multiple good things and every time they had a positive moment, it was followed by a misstep or mistake. They’d play good defense, but then fail to close out the possession with a rebound. They would get a steal, but then couldn’t make a shot on the other side. They would play good defense against one player, but miss a backdoor cut from another. It was just a disjointed performance.
- The Jazz trailed by 18 points at halftime. While they had 22 points from Lauri Markkanen in the first half in his return to Cleveland, Markkanen only scored two points in the second half and they weren’t getting much from anyone else. They were in for a very long, uphill battle even if they were going to be able to put together a better game.