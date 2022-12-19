3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz dropped a second straight game on Monday night, losing 122-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



Donovan Mitchell, have you heard of him? Well, he’s really good at basketball. And, on Monday he didn’t pull any punches in the first game against the Jazz since he was traded to the Cavaliers.

He scored 23 points in just over 22 minutes of action and never stepped on the court in the fourth quarter. He finished the night 8-of-12 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point land.

