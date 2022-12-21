Trump tax returns: How much did he pay in taxes?

Six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns will be made available to the public following a vote by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday.

Trump’s tax returns for 2015 through 2020 will be released in the “coming days,” the Committee stated according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the House Ways and Means Committee found that the IRS failed to audit the former president’s tax filings in 2015 and 2016 despite it being mandatory for the president’s taxes to be audited each year.

Trump was only audited once during his presidency, which occurred after Democrats inquired after his tax returns in 2019, CNN reported.

A supplemental report on Trump’s tax returns was also released by the committee Tuesday night. Though the full tax returns have not be released, the report details Donald Trump and Melania’s joint tax filings and how much they paid in taxes during his presidency.

In the first three years of his presidency, Trump declared massive losses in the total income category. In 2018, however, Trump reported a total income of $24.4 million, a huge turnaround from the previous years. In 2020, his income was once again in the negative.

Here’s how much Trump paid in taxes from 2015 to 2020:

2015

Declared total income: Negative $31.7 million.

Taxable income: $0.

Federal income taxes paid: $641,931.

2016

Declared total income: Negative $31.2 million.

Taxable income: $0.

Federal income taxes paid: $750.

2017

Declared total income: Negative $12.8 million.

Taxable income: $0.

Federal income taxes paid: $750.

2018

Declared total income: $24.4 million.

Taxable income: $22.9 million.

Federal income taxes paid: $999,466

2019

Declared total income: $4.44 million

Taxable income: $2.97 million

Federal income taxes paid: $133,445

2020

Declared total income: Negative $4.69 million

Taxable income: $0.

Federal income taxes paid: $0.

Claimed refund: $5.47 million.