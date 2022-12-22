3 keys to BYU basketball’s 63-57 win over Weber State

The BYU Cougars defeated the Weber State Wildcats 63-57 Thursday evening at the Marriott Center, extending its win streak to five games and giving the Cougars a 23-0 all time record against the Wildcats in Provo.
- Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points. It marked the fifth contest this season the sophomore forward has led the team in that category.
- BYU outrebounded Weber State on the offensive glass 11-5. The Cougars scored 15 points off extra possessions, while the Wildcats scored just four.
- For the fifth time this season, Dillon Jones led the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and assists in a single game. Jones scored 18 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists.