Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU basketball’s 63-57 win over Weber State

By Tom Ripplinger
SHARE 3 keys to BYU basketball’s 63-57 win over Weber State
BYU Cougars forward Gideon George steals the ball from Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars defeated the Weber State Wildcats 63-57 Thursday evening at the Marriott Center, extending its win streak to five games and giving the Cougars a 23-0 all time record against the Wildcats in Provo.

Here are three keys to the game.

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall dribbles the ball while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars’ Richie Saunders, left, and Gideon George defend Weber State Wildcats’ Steven Verplancken Jr. in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
  • Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points. It marked the fifth contest this season the sophomore forward has led the team in that category.
  • BYU outrebounded Weber State on the offensive glass 11-5. The Cougars scored 15 points off extra possessions, while the Wildcats scored just four.
  • For the fifth time this season, Dillon Jones led the Wildcats in scoring, rebounding and assists in a single game. Jones scored 18 points, pulled down 7 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists.
