Thursday, December 22, 2022 
Utah State Basketball

Steven Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56

By Associated Press
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, left, gets past Seattle guard Matthew Levis (35) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night.

Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

Cameron Tyson finished with 20 points for the Redhawks (8-3). Riley Grigsby added 12 points and eight rebounds for Seattle U. In addition, Brandton Chatfield had six points and seven rebounds.

