Church of Jesus ChristChurch announces 2 new resources to help parents and Primary teachers teach children about covenantsNew resources can be found in the appendices of the 2023 'Come, Follow Me' manuals for individuals and families and for PrimaryPublished: Dec 23, 2022, 4:09 p.m. MST