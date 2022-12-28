Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a concussion ... again

Three months after he sparked a leaguewide debate over player safety, Tua Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol.

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that the quarterback had suffered another concussion and would not start in the team’s next game.

“McDaniel (told) reporters that QB Teddy Bridgewater will start this week and that QB Tua Tagovailoa ... should ‘worry about his health first,’” tweeted Ian Rapoport, the national insider for NFL Network.

When did Tua Tagovailoa get injured?

Tagovailoa suffered his latest concussion during the Dolphins’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. McDaniel said the team is uncertain about which specific play led to the injury, according to ESPN.

“McDaniel said Tagovailoa displayed and admitted to having concussion symptoms when he spoke with team doctors Monday and was immediately placed into the protocol. He added that he’s unsure on which play Tagovailoa might have initially suffered the concussion,” ESPN reported.

The NFL’s chief medical officer addressed the situation on Tuesday, emphasizing that team medical personnel and independent neuro doctors did nothing wrong on Sunday.

“We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there’s a call down made to evaluate that player. Also, if a player identifies any symptoms or a teammate, coach, official, anyone else identifies symptoms, that also initiates a protocol. So many people can initiate the protocol and in this game on Sunday, none of those factors were present,” Dr. Allen Sills said during an interview Tuesday on NFL Network.

Despite these assurances, the NFL Players Association has launched an investigation “into the application of concussion protocol,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

How does the NFL evaluate concussions?

The injury behavior Sills was discussing has changed slightly since the start of the season, in large part due to Tagovailoa. The NFL adjusted its concussion protocol in October after the quarterback was hospitalized with a head injury in late September, just four days after he was allowed to keep playing despite exhibiting what appeared to be concussion symptoms during a game.

The NFL’s concussion protocol now says “that any player who shows possible concussion symptoms — including a lack of balance or stability — (must) sit out the remainder of a game,” ESPN reported.

Although many players clear the concussion protocol within a week, some in the league are wondering whether it would be wise for Tagovailoa to sit out the final two weeks of the regular season after his injury-ridden few months.

McDaniel said Monday that he’s focused on Tagovailoa the human, rather than Tagovailoa the quarterback.

“I care very deeply about each and every player. I take that seriously, so I just want him to get healthy and have peace of mind in that regard. That’s first and foremost, and then whatever the circumstances are after, you deal with after. It’s about the human being and making sure he’s squared away,” he said, according to NFL.com.