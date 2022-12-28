Tired of holiday food? Freeze your leftovers

As the holiday season winds down, there are often leftovers from big dinners. With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, you may want to take a break from the holiday leftovers, but don’t want to waste your food.

If you still have some Christmas leftovers, it’s time to either finish them off or freeze them. Freezing holiday leftovers can be a great way to reduce food waste and also give you an easy meal later on.

Here’s a short guide on how to freeze holiday leftovers.

When should I freeze my holiday leftovers?

The best time to freeze something is after it has cooled in the fridge for a few hours. According to Food Network, freezing food stops the growth of bacteria. If you have food that is still safe to consume, consider freezing it now. Keeping leftovers in the fridge for a few days before freezing is fine, but you should freeze when you can.

How should I freeze my holiday leftovers?

Properly storing your holiday leftovers will help preserve freshness.

Airtight freezer containers and airtight freezer bags are the best way to store your leftovers. Split your leftovers into their own containers and make sure that if you store them in bags, remove as much air as possible before sealing the bag. Label your leftovers with the type of food it is and the date.

If you have meat, it’s a good idea to freeze it in smaller portions, so that way you don’t have to thaw a big portion when you’re ready to use it and end up throwing it away.

What holiday leftovers can I freeze?

You can technically freeze anything, but you might not want to do that.

The best foods to freeze tend to be meats, breads, baked goods or vegetables. Freezing your brie or lettuce might not be the best idea.

How to reheat holiday leftovers

The best way to reheat holiday leftovers tends to be the oven at 350 degrees. Time will depend on the amount of food, as well as the type of food. You can check online for the approximate estimates for each type of food you may have.

Transforming holiday leftovers

Try to think of creative ways to reuse holiday leftovers.

Consider using your leftover meat in a soup or a warm sandwich or making it the star of a new dish. Using your ingredients in different ways can help you feel like you’re not eating the exact same dish for days on end.

With leftover mashed potatoes, consider making boxty or another variation of potato pancakes. If you have leftover cake, consider making cake pops from it. There are a lot of ways to reimagine your holiday leftovers.