Monday, December 5, 2022 
In Georgia, Senate candidates campaign to the very end

Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is trying to fend off a challenge by Republican Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker, left, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock.

This combination of photos shows Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate for Georgia, on May 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga., left, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock on Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker is running against Warnock in a runoff election.

Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

In the final days before Tuesday’s run-off election in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, it appears incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has the edge over his Republican opponent Herschel Walker, but the polls are still close, so both parties are working until the last minute to try to get their voters to cast ballots. 

The stakes were much higher in 2020, when two Senate seats were up for grabs and the results determined which party controlled the upper chamber. Both seats were won by the Democratic candidates, giving the party control of the Senate and ultimately control of both Congress and the presidency. 

In Georgia, a run-off election is required by state law when no candidate in the general election receives over 50% of the votes.  

This year, Democrats already control 50 seats in the Senate to the Republican’s 49, so even if Walker wins, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote and would give Democrats control of the chamber. But the Georgia seat would give Democrats a cushion, and would eliminate the requirement to negotiate with Senate Republicans over committee assignments. 

On Monday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office said over 2.5 million voters had already cast their ballots in the run-off election — a “record-breaking” number. 

Both candidates continue to try to make their case with voters. Walker is trying to tie Warnock to President Joe Biden and his economic policies, while Warnock is running on healthcare costs and questions about Walker’s character.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has tried to help Walker by campaigning with him and by revving up his get-out-the-vote machine. Kemp out-performed Walker by more than 10-points in the general election. On ad buys, Warnock has outspent Walker by a 2-to-1 margin, according to AdImpact.

Former President Donald Trump recruited Walker, a family friend, to run for the Senate seat, but he has been plagued by several scandals, including the allegation by former girlfriends that he paid for them to have abortions.

Trump’s endorsement could actually end up hurting Walker with independent voters if the results of the general election play out in Georgia as well. A New York Times’ analysis of the 2022 midterm elections showed Trump’s preferred candidates trailed five points behind other Republican candidates in the general election. 

Trump did not travel to Georgia in the days before the run-off election, but instead was set to hold a virtual rally for Walker on Monday night. 

