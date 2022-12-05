South Carolina power plant vandalized, leaving residents in the cold

Saturday marked the beginning of a cold weekend for Moore County residents in South Carolina as two power plants were vandalized and damaged by gunfire, affecting more than 35,000 homes.

The county called a state of emergency and announced a countywide curfew to be implemented from 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, according to multiple reports. Additionally, a shelter was opened to the public at the local recreation center to keep people warm, starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Per a county alert, all county schools were to be closed on Monday due to the power outage and information will be released Monday night about the schedule for the rest of the week.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said it was a “targeted” act, but officials are still unsure of the motive at this time and are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, per the Associated Press.

“The person or persons who did this knew exactly what they were doing,” Fields said during a Sunday news conference, per CNN. “We don’t have a clue why Moore County.”

He also dismissed circulating rumors that the incident was meant to stop a local drag show, per CNBC.

“An attack like this on critical infrastructure is a serious, intentional crime and I expect state and federal authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” said South Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Twitter.

Sunday also marked the beginning of “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” for the state, cautioning citizens of upcoming cold weather conditions.

Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Dec. 4 - 10 and Gov. Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to plan now. It's important to prepare by updating emergency preparedness kits and reviewing your family’s emergency plan.https://t.co/EJQa94u0yw pic.twitter.com/OBVSttztg6 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 5, 2022

Duke Energy is currently working to repair the outage, which could take several days and many hours of labor, as reported by the Associated Press.

“Equipment will have to be replaced,” Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy’s communication manager, told CNN. “We’re pursuing multiple paths of restoration so that we can restore as many customers as quickly as possible. Recognizing that, we are looking at pretty sophisticated repair with some fairly large equipment.”

The power company told CNN that most citizens won’t have power until Thursday and should plan accordingly.

