High school girls basketball: Lone Peak overwhelms Herriman in tuneup for nationally-ranked foes this weekend

Lone Peak’s girls basketball team rolled to a third straight blowout victory to open the 2022 season on Tuesday night.

On paper it should’ve been a competitive game with 6A’s top-ranked Knights traveling to 6A No. 2 Herriman, but it was anything but as Lone Peak overwhelmed the home team at both ends of the floor for the 76-27 victory to improve to 3-0 this preseason.

Lone Peak’s wins include a 32-point win over Timpview and a 63-point win over Layton in the new era of the shot clock for basketball in Utah.

The competition figures to be much better this weekend for Lone Peak as it takes on a pair of nationally-ranked teams at the Lehi Holiday Hoopfest.

The Knights are ranked 14th in the MaxPreps top 25 rankings, and they will face No. 23 Centennial, Nevada, on Friday at 8:45 p.m. and then No. 2 Sierra Canyon, California, on Saturday at 8:45 p.m.

“Having coached high school girls basketball for awhile now, opportunities to play some of the nation’s top teams and players don’t come often. We’re excited for the challenge,” said Lone Peak coach Nancy Warner.

Against Herriman, Lone Peak jumped out big early as it led 26-8 after the first quarter and then 50-18 at the half.

“Herriman is a good program and is always well prepared. I thought it was important that we came out with great energy and effort and we did from the jump. As a result, we were able to get stops defensively and find each other really well on the offensive end. I’m really proud of my team’s effort tonight,” said Warner.

BYU signee Kailey Woolston led the Knights with 22 points on four 3-pointers while Sarah Bartholomew chipped in with 17 points.

Tuesday’s game was a rematch of last year’s 6A state semifinal that Lone Peak won 51-49. The Knights followed it with a state championship game victory and on Tuesday extended its winning streak to 25 straight.

