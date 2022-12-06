When will the House vote on federal same-sex marriage protections?

The U.S. House of Representatives no longer plans to vote Tuesday on a bill offering federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages because lawmakers are focused on other end-of-year business, according to Reuters.

The bill, called the Respect for Marriage Act, “is now expected to be attached to an unrelated defense bill that is still under discussion by House and Senate negotiators,” the article said, noting that “lawmakers are weighing attaching a few such unrelated measures to the defense bill as Democrats rush to pass as many bills as possible before Republicans take majority control of the House on Jan. 3.”

The House passed a version of the bill this summer, but it was amended in the Senate as a bipartisan group of senators worked to address religious freedom concerns.

The bill text now states explicitly that it cannot be used to “diminish or abrogate” religious freedom protections provided by the Constitution and the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The Senate passed this updated version of the Respect for Marriage Act on Nov. 29 in a 61-36 vote. Twelve Republican senators joined with Democrats to pass the bill and send it back to the House.

Lauren Peller, who covers Congress for ABC News, reported that the House will likely vote on the Respect for Marriage Act later this week.

The bill is expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House without difficulty and make it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

