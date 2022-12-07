The Jazz beat the Warriors in improbable fashion. Twitter reacted

The Utah Jazz stormed back from a 4-point deficit with 13.3 seconds remaining on Wednesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left, and then Nickeil Alexander-Walker forced a Warriors turnover, Beasley came up with it and led a fast break that finished with a Simone Fontecchio dunk with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Alexander-Walker then broke up the Warriors’ full court heave in the final second to give the Jazz the win as Vivint Arena went wild.
The @utahjazz were down by 4 with 13.3 remaining in Q4... then this happened 👀#TakeNote W pic.twitter.com/SjCFmnFzqj— NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022
Twitter also went wild. Here are some of the best reactions from the Jazz’s victory.
Unreal how badly the Warriors blew this game to the Jazz.— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 8, 2022
Up 4, leaving Malik Beasley - 39% from 3 - completely wide open.
Up 1, weak ball control on the inbound.
That'll go down as one of the most unthinkable comebacks of the entire NBA season. pic.twitter.com/wU46KnUIUx
