The Jazz beat the Warriors in improbable fashion. Twitter reacted

The Utah Jazz stormed back from a 4-point deficit with 13.3 seconds remaining on Wednesday night to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left, and then Nickeil Alexander-Walker forced a Warriors turnover, Beasley came up with it and led a fast break that finished with a Simone Fontecchio dunk with 1.4 seconds remaining.

Alexander-Walker then broke up the Warriors’ full court heave in the final second to give the Jazz the win as Vivint Arena went wild.

The @utahjazz were down by 4 with 13.3 remaining in Q4... then this happened 👀#TakeNote W pic.twitter.com/SjCFmnFzqj — NBA (@NBA) December 8, 2022

Twitter also went wild. Here are some of the best reactions from the Jazz’s victory.

