New York’s unique paid family leave policy which may now include stillbirth

As the New York Senate discusses paid family leave policy, some are advocating for the inclusion of stillbirth in the policy.

During the 2021-2022 legislative season, state Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy is sponsoring Senate Bill S7308A. This bill is designed to provide paid family leave “following the outcome of a pregnancy, including a stillbirth, miscarriage or abortion.”

From the text of the bill, “This bill is the first of its kind to cover all pregnancy outcomes under paid family leave.” The bill justifies this by saying that it will allow for proper time to emotionally recover after losing a baby.

Dr. Joanne Stone, director of Mt. Sinai’s Rainbow Clinic, told Fox 5 News, “The process of delivery is the same, whether or not it’s a stillbirth or it’s a live baby. So add on to the physical process and then add the unbelievable emotional burden. Patients need time to recover.” The Mt. Sinai’s Rainbow Clinic is specifically for women who have experienced a stillborn loss.

Fox News 5 reported that the bill is being discussed by the state senate.

Paid family leave in New York currently applies to three broad scenarios. According to New York’s paid family leave website, eligible employees can take off time to bond with a newly born, adopted or fostered child, be able to take care of family members with serious illnesses and assist family when an immediate family member is deployed abroad or on active military service.

Per the website, if an employee is found eligible for “bonding leave” after giving birth to a newborn, the employee can take 12 weeks of paid leave with 67% of their salary (up to a cap). Their website defines eligibility for full-time employees as “Employees who work a regular schedule of 20 or more hours per week are eligible after 26 consecutive weeks of employment.”

Is paid family leave beneficial?

In 2017, the American Enterprise Institute and Brookings Institution collaborated on a report regarding family leave. Their report showed that paid family leave has bipartisan support and said that a gender-neutral policy with a two-week minimum and a 12-week maximum both has bipartisan support and benefits families.

In their report, they said, “A growing body of evidence shows children fare better when their parents have access to leave, and individuals are more likely to take leave when it is paid.” One of the benefits noted was a decrease in neonatal death.

Stanford professor Maya Rossin-Slater said in Stanford News that paid family leave has benefits for the health and well-being of the mother and the family. Rossin-Slater said that while it might not be the entire answer to gender equity in the workplace, it does have distinct benefits: “There is, however, quite a bit of evidence that paid family leave is beneficial for family health and well-being outcomes, in terms of infant and maternal health and overall financial stability, especially in low-income families.”

Writing for the American Psychological Association, Zara Abrams said that one of the benefits of paid family leave is reducing financial stress for parents as they bond with their child. Abrams said that paid family leave can have a positive impact on marriage and may potentially be correlated with reducing intimate partner violence. It is associated with greater relationship stability and better mental health for both mothers and fathers.

Robert Murphy for the Foundation of Economic Freedom argued that paid family leave would have an averse impact on women because he said it would reduce hiring opportunities for women.

Harry J. Holzer writing for Brookings Institution said that it is possible that this could occur, but that there is no direct evidence of that type of discrimination and that overall, paid family leave provides benefits to both families and employers. Holzer said that there is indirect evidence to support the idea that hiring discrimination could develop.

According to a Pew Research poll, Americans widely support paid family leave. Eighty-two percent of respondents said that mothers should receive leave and 69% of respondents said that fathers should receive leave. While Americans may differ on specific policies regarding paid family leave, most are in support of the principle.

Families generally want to spend more time together and paid family leave is a policy that may accomplish that. The American Family Survey published this year found that a plurality of Americans would like to spend more time with their families. Nic Dunn wrote in an opinion piece for the Deseret News that paid family leave is a policy that many parents would support to help them balance growing families.

New York’s unique paid family leave policy, if passed, would expand paid family leave in a different way than most other U.S. states.

