Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 
You can get 50-cent double cheeseburgers at McDonald’s. Here’s how

Plus other deals to watch for this holiday season

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
A McDonald’s restaurant in Springfield, Illinois. McDonald’s is offering a number of deals throughout the holiday season.

Seth Perlman, Associated Press

McDonald’s is selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday.

How to get 50-cent cheeseburgers at McDonald’s

As part of its SZN of Sharing promotion, which runs through Christmas Day, McDonald’s is offering double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Thursday and Friday, USA Today reported. The deal will be offered again on Dec. 22 and 23, according to the chain’s mobile app.

Customers can access the deal by ordering through the fast food chain’s app and picking up the order in person, per USA Today.

In addition, each time you order through the app, you get a chance to win free McDonald’s for life — which translates to two meals a week for 50 years, according to the chain’s mobile app.

The season promotion “is part of the company’s broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app through seasonal promotions and create recurring revenue without sacrificing profitability,” CNBC reported.

What other McDonald’s deals are coming up?

According to the McDonald’s app, other upcoming deals during the holiday promotion include:

  • Dec. 10-11: 4 for $4 — Pick a McDouble or a McChicken, plus a 4-piece McNuggets, medium drink and small fries for $4.
  • Dec. 12-14: Buy-one-get-one free Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
  • Dec. 15-16: Free 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with $1 minimum purchase.
  • Dec. 17-18: Burger Bundle — Double Cheeseburger, Big Mac, a cheeseburger and two medium fries for $12.50.
  • Dec. 19-21: Buy-one-get-one free Big Mac.
  • Dec. 22-23: Fifty-cent double cheeseburger.
  • Dec. 24-25: 4 for $4 — Pick a McDouble or a McChicken, plus a 4-piece McNuggets, medium drink and small fries for $4.

