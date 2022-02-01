High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Tuesday’s games — Box Elder needs 4 OTs to top Woods Cross

Brock Williams’ 38 points lead Syracuse

Box Score

Syracuse’s Brock Williams went off on Tuesday night as his team picked up an important 75-70 region win over Weber.

Down by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter, Syracuse battled for its third win in the past four games, a stretch that has helped it slowly improve its RPI rankings.

“I thought we did a really good job of taking away their better players strengths, which was our main focus going in. Weber is a great shooting team and we really wanted to get them going to the basket and shooting off the dribble,” said Syracuse coach Mike Russell. “I was also proud of our resiliency tonight. It was close throughout but we got down seven points late and battled back. Overall, just really proud of our effort on both ends. We executed well, especially late and we made some crucial plays in crunch time that proved to be the difference.”

Williams buried five 3-pointers in finishing with a career-high 38 points. His previous career best was 33 points in a win over Viewmont in the preseason.

Brandon Clark added 17 points for the Titans.

Box Elder wins another OT marathon

Box Score

Jackson McKee scored the game-winning layup with 27 seconds remaining as Box Elder beat Woods Cross 70-68 in a wild quadruple overtime game on Tuesday.

Elijah Kersey led Box Elder with 23 points with McKee adding 17.

The win helped Box Elder remaining in a first-place tie atop the Region 5 standings along with Bonneville with 4-1 records. Earlier this month Box Elder also beat Bountiful in double overtime and Northridge in double overtime.

Murray grinds out win over East

Box Score

It was a bit ugly, but Murray made the plays necessary in the fourth quarter to hold off upset-minded East for the 55-49 victory on Tuesday.

The win helps the Spartans remain a game back of Olympus for the region lead heading into Friday’s showdown between the two.

“East defended us very well all night and then took a lot of time on offense. Credit their defensive preparedness. I felt we were really impatient on the offensive end and didn’t pass well,” said Murray coach Jason Workman. “We were able to stretch the lead out in the fourth quarter with an outstanding defensive effort led by Chudi Anosike and Tayshaun Tramel. We overcame our offensive struggles with three consecutive assists from Jaxson Workman for two layups and a dunk, then held on for the win.”

Anosike scored 24 points to lead the Spartans. Anosike leads the state in scoring averaging 24.2 points. In the past five games he’s averaging 33.0 points.

Mountain View narrowly beats Timpanogos

Box Score

Mountain View eked out its second close victory in the past week on Tuesday as it held on for the 56-54 win over Timpanogos for its second region victory.

Taylor Hamblin led a balanced attack for the Bruins, finishing with 14 points on four 3-pointers. Sherman Stafford added 12 points.

“Our boys worked extremely hard tonight. The game came down to our ability to make a defensive stop with time running out. I’m so proud of the discipline our guys showed during tough stretches of the game,” said Mountain View coach Gordon Whitehead. “They focused on defense, getting stops during key parts of the game and on rebounding. That takes a lot of discipline and I’m proud of the way they focused on the little things that make a big difference. They executed our offensive sets well and we were able to get to the free-throw line.”

Timpanogos jumped out early to a 18-12 lead after the first quarter, but Mountain View responded with a straight second quarter to tie the game heading into halftime.

Fremont earns impressive win over Skyridge

Box Score

Fremont won a fourth straight game on Tuesday, and anyone still sleeping on Fremont as a legit playoff contender needs to probably wake up now.

A week after handing No. 1 Davis its first loss of the season, Fremont stepped out of region play on Friday night and beat visiting Skyridge 71-65.

Fremont built a 37-26 halftime lead and did a great job withstanding the Falcons’ comeback attempt.

“We had many guys play well that didn’t score but did other things. Brendan Buxton took a charge and got a few offensive rebounds. Trey Hoggan spaced the floor and took care of the ball late. We attacked and we were not tentative or shy when things got down to the wire,” said Fremont coach Corey Melaney.

Hunter Hansen did the damage at the offensive end scoring 25 points while David Calvert added 18.