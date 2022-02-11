Analysis: Jazz’s defense stays strong despite cold shooting in win over Magic

The Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 114-99 on Friday night at Vivint Arena, extending their win streak to five straight games and improving to 35-21 on the season.
High Notes
- In the Jazz’s game against the Warriors on Wednesday, the offense was humming and they were getting and making shots at all the right times. That certainly wasn’t the case on Friday. At one point the Jazz were just 2 of 19 from 3-point range and there seemed to be a lid on the basket. So the Jazz needed every bit of their defense to make sure they didn’t fall prey to another bad team. Earlier season Jazz might have dropped this game. Actually, they did. They lost to this Orlando team on Nov. 7, when they started making a ton of defensive mistakes and couldn’t right the ship. This time, despite cold shooting and some bad first half turnovers, the Jazz stayed engaged on defense and they kept cool heads throughout the game.
“To shoot like that and not be down says a lot about how guys were competing.” — Jazz head coach Quin Snyder
- Donovan Mitchell once again looked fresh and incredibly engaged on the defensive end, getting his hand into passing lanes and recovering quickly on switches. He’s looked great since he came back from his concussion. He led the Jazz with 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
- Hassan Whiteside spent an early stretch of the game sprinting back and forth through multiple fast-paced possessions, never slowing down. Near the end of that stretch failed to get out to contest a shot and he looked over at the bench and raised his hand in acknowledgement of the mistake. On the next possession he asked to be subbed out of the game. He was absolutely gassed. Here’s why that’s a high note: Recognition and knowing when to take a beat is not something that a lot of players have or are willing to own and also, Whiteside was gassed because he was playing his tail off, running baseline to baseline and he wasn’t taking any plays off. He really did his job and finished with 15 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks.
“Anytime you have a player that asks to come out of the game that wants to play, that tells you how hard he’s working and that happened tonight with Hassan. That mentality for our team, if we can develop that kind of wrestling mentality — tag team wrestling, if someone comes out then you go, then you go — that’s another level of connectedness on the team. — Jazz head coach Quin Snyder
- To that point, Udoka Azubuike once again started and he played solid minutes when he needed to go back in earlier than expected, then closed the game with some really good minutes. In particular, his screening and pace was really great in the fourth quarter and it paid off big for the young center, who finished the night with a career-high 12 points (eight of which came in the fourth) to go with seven rebounds.
- Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) dunks during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives ahead of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), both new to the Utah Jazz, take the court during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles on the court during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass around Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) pulls a technical foul for screaming at Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) after Whiteside hit a big dunk during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) takes a moment before the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks ahead of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) passes during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) goes to the hoop unopposed during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) drives against Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) smiles after securing a loose ball during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives away from Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) flashes threes after guard Donovan Mitchell (45) hit a 3-pointer during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) sports a black eye during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts after scoring on the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Ice Cube attends the game between the Utah Jazz and the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Actress Gabrielle Union, her husband, Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith, and his wife, Ashley, sit courtside during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smile during the final second of their win over the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Mike Conley (11) hug in the final second of their win over the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) moves downcourt during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) scoops up a loose ball during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
- Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) hug after Azubuike slammed home a big dunk during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Low Notes
- Probably the worst combined game from Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic all season. I have no worries about either player, I’m just pointing out that they had a rough night, which is especially a rarity for Conley.
- You want to see a group of zombies? Just check out the media section at an NBA game after the trade deadline. Sleepless nights and a ton of work being done by all reporters from all outlets. But we’re not the only ones! Players also get mental fatigue during the week of the trade deadline. It takes a lot out of a player to even think about the idea that they could have to pack up their life and leave their friends and teammates at the drop of a hat. I’m not complaining, I love my job. Players also love their jobs. I’m just saying, if you ever want to see some ragged reporters fueled by two hours of sleep and multiple caffeinated beverages, look no further than press row after the trade deadline. It’s honestly hilarious how horrible we all look.
“There’s a lot of mental fatigue for sure. That’s real ... It’s life, it’s not even so much basketball. The trade deadline is just always so ... there’s so much that goes into being traded because there’s so much life outside of basketball.” — Donovan Mitchell
Flat Notes
- Wowee, the Magic are bad. They’ve won just 13 games and that’s already really bad, but when you watch some of their decision making it just feels like there is no way to build around anything. Also, the bench gets so excited by any morsel of a decent play and good on them for cheering through a miserable season, but it just makes it all feel even more sad.
Loading comments...