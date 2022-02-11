Analysis: Jazz’s defense stays strong despite cold shooting in win over Magic

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) dunks during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives ahead of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6), both new to the Utah Jazz, take the court during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smiles on the court during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) moves against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass around Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives against Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) pulls a technical foul for screaming at Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) after Whiteside hit a big dunk during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) takes a moment before the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks ahead of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) passes during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) dunks over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) goes to the hoop unopposed during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) drives against Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) smiles after securing a loose ball during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives away from Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) flashes threes after guard Donovan Mitchell (45) hit a 3-pointer during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) sports a black eye during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) reacts after scoring on the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Ice Cube attends the game between the Utah Jazz and the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Actress Gabrielle Union, her husband, Utah Jazz part-owner Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith, and his wife, Ashley, sit courtside during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) smile during the final second of their win over the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Mike Conley (11) hug in the final second of their win over the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) moves downcourt during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) scoops up a loose ball during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News