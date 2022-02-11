High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer

Timpanogos snaps Alta’s winning streak at buzzer

Alta’s nine-game winning streak in Region 7 came to a surprising end on Friday night.

Three weeks ago Alta beat Timpanogos by 24 points, but in the rematch the T-Wolves played much better defense and then Mason Faux drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer as his team prevailed 61-60 in overtime. It was just their second region win of the year.

“Our guys played really well as a team. We played with high effort and energy on both sides of the court. I was proud of how they overcame adversity throughout the game and I’m happy for these young men,” said Timpanogos coach Shawn Faux.

Timpanogos trailed 60-58 with two seconds remaining. On the inbounds pass, Mason Faux lobbed the ball down low to big man Bron Roberts, who kicked it right back to a wide open Faux who drained the winner.

Roberts led the way for Timpanogos with 20 points, with Jaxon VanChiere and Jake Payne each finishing with 13.

Here’s how Alta’s 9-game region win steak came to a halt Friday night. Timpanogos’ Mason Faux with an OT buzzer-beater on kick-out pass from Bron Roberts.

Cyprus’ Quentin Meza wins it at the buzzer

Quentin Meza made sure Cyprus stayed perfect in Region 2 on Friday in dramatic fashion.

He drained a buzzer beater to tie the game at the end of regulation, but he was also fouled on the shot and then sank the free throw with no time left on the clock as Cyprus edged Hunter 53-52.

Meza finished with a team-high 19 points, with Justus Jackson-Fobbs adding 14 points.

“It always a tough battle with Hunter. They play hard and really made a big push in the third quarter. We stay composed down the stretch and made the right plays. Region basketball is tough, there is nothing easy. Hunter definitely had us earn this win. Great win for these boys,” said Cyprus coach Tre Smith.

Cyprus improved to 9-0 in Region 2 play with the win. It has three region games remaining next week, including a huge game with Kearns which sits just one game back in the league standings.

Bingham squanders big lead, still survives

Bingham clinched at least a share of the Region 3 title on Friday, but not without some crazy drama.

Despite leading by 25 points in the third quarter, Bingham barely held on for the win thanks to a defensive stop on the final possession as it escaped with the 58-57 victory over big underdog Herriman.

“Our defense has won us games all year but none more evident than that big stop when Herriman had all the momentum and the ball. Give them credit for not giving up and playing very hard. This team will respond to this the right way and get back in the gym to get ready for a big game next week at Copper Hills,” said Bingham coach Kyle Straatman.

“It is always tough to play a game and stay focused through an emotional senior night. We had an injured player Khayleb Tua’One hit a three in the corner off one leg to start the night.”

Bingham will try and clinch the outright region title with one more next week.

Kam Dupaix scored 22 points to lead Bingham, but it was Herriman’s streaky shooting that allowed it to fight back into the game. Ashton Snarr made three of his five 3-pointers in the fourth as he keyed the big rally. Snarr finished with 21 points.

Cedar Valley grinds out win over Stansbury

Cedar Valley threw a big wrinkle in the Region 7 race on Friday.

Lincoln Roberts buried the go-ahead buck with eight seconds left as Cedar Valley edged visiting Stansbury 45-43 in a defensive slugfest.

Stansbury was tied with Payson for the region lead heading into the game, but now the Lions own a one game lead heading into the final week while Cedar Valley now only trails Stansbury by one one.

Ty Christensen scored 14 points to lead Cedar Valley, which incredibly won despite scoring just two points in the second quarter.

“We fell into a scoring slump in the second quarter that we had to work our way out of by playing good defense vs. a physical Stansbury team,” said Cedar Valley coach Blake Pugmire.

Layton Christian caps undefeated region record

Layton Christian wrapped up a perfect Region 13 season on Friday night, and the only bucket of the game from junior Elias Olander made it possible.

“We were down two points with 17.4 second to go and Elias Olander told me that if we get him the ball he would knock down the 3-pointer so we let him shoot it and the rest is history,” said Layton Christian coach Bobby Porter.

That bucket allowed Layton Christian to rally for the 62-61 victory to finish league play a perfect 10-0.

“Tonight’s game was a knockdown drag out fight by two mentally tough teams. Grantsville put everything on the floor and so did we,” said Porter.

Tyrese Lacey scored 17 points to lead Layton Christian, with Timmie Olubisi adding 10.

Kanab’s Jordan Cornell buries eight 3-pointers

Kanab played the roll of spoiler on Friday night.

San Juan rolled into Kanab knowing that a win would clinch the outright Region 19 championship, but Kanab junior Jordan Cornell had other plans in mind.

Cornell torched San Juan with 32 points on eight 3-pointers as the Cowboys rolled to the 68-51 victory in the regular season finally. Kason Janes added 19 points for Kanab.

“The boys are really starting to love and trust each other. When they play that way we can be a great team and I’m happy with any outcome. Tonight was a great example of this,” said Kanab coach Jerron Glazier.

Instead of the outright region title, San Juan finishes in a three-way tie with South Sevier and Parowan with 7-3 league records. Kanab finishes fifth with a 3-7 record.