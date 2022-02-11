 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Utah Jazz sign Danuel House Jr. for the remainder of the season

By Ryan McDonald
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) shoots the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) shoots the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. House has signed a contract with the Jazz for the rest of the season.
Brandon Dill, Associated Press

As was widely expected, Danuel House Jr. will be with the Utah Jazz at least through the rest of the season.

The Jazz announced Friday morning that they have signed him to a contract. Although the team did not specify that it would be for the rest of the season, that was the only option if Utah wanted to keep him since he has already played under two standard 10-day contracts.

The Jazz signed House on Jan. 6 as a 10-day hardship exception player as they were in the midst of major COVID-19 problems within the team.

While those contracts are for 10 days, they do not count toward the two 10-day maximums that players can sign before a team has to decide if it wants to keep the player through the rest of the season,

On Jan. 18, however, House did sign his first standard 10-day deal, and then signed another one when the first expired.

The second deal ran out and House was not immediately signed as the Jazz kept roster flexibility for Thursday’s trade deadline, but with that passed, the two sides came to an agreement on a deal for the rest of the season.

It was little surprise that such would happen, as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound House has been very solid for Utah.

In seven games, including one start (he also ended up missing time because of COVID-19), he averaged 8.3 points on 41.7% from 3, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Not only that, but he is the sort of rangy wing that the Jazz sorely need on the defensive end of the floor.

With the 28-year-old House now under contract for the remainder of the season, Utah still has one roster spot open.

