These Utah pizza restaurants made Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’

Yelp recently released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” — and two Utah pizza spots made the list.

The news: To celebrate National Pizza Day, Yelp put together a list of the top 100 places for pizza across the country.

As you might expect, a number of the top places for pizza were located in New York City — often considered the mecca for pizza.

In fact, five NYC pizza spots ranked among the top 25 alone.

Yelp ranked each spot by looking at a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.

Yes, but: The top-ranked pizza spot in the country was Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California.

Utah ranking: One of Utah’s pizza joints ranked within the top 25 — Dixie Pizza Wagon in Hurricane.

Centro Woodfired Pizzeria in Cedar City, Utah, ranked at No. 73 on the list.

Flashback: Utah’s Red Iguana restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list, which was released in January of this year, as I wrote for the Deseret News.