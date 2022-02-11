 clock menu more-arrow no yes
These Utah pizza restaurants made Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’

What is Utah’s best pizza spot? We may have an answer

By Herb Scribner
A photo from MOD pizza.
A photo of MOD pizza which has 500+ restaurants. Yelp recently released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” — and two Utah pizza spots made the list.
Business Wire

Yelp recently released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” — and two Utah pizza spots made the list.

The news: To celebrate National Pizza Day, Yelp put together a list of the top 100 places for pizza across the country.

  • As you might expect, a number of the top places for pizza were located in New York City — often considered the mecca for pizza.
  • In fact, five NYC pizza spots ranked among the top 25 alone.
  • Yelp ranked each spot by looking at a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.

Yes, but: The top-ranked pizza spot in the country was Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California.

Utah ranking: One of Utah’s pizza joints ranked within the top 25 — Dixie Pizza Wagon in Hurricane.

Flashback: Utah’s Red Iguana restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list, which was released in January of this year, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

  • “Founders Ramon and Maria Cardenas passed along their beloved Mexican recipes to the children, who proudly continue the family tradition,” the Yelp description read.
  • “Expect an hour wait any night of the week at the Iguana.”

