These Utah pizza restaurants made Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places for Pizza’

Yelp recently released its “Top 100 Places for Pizza” — and two Utah pizza spots made the list.
The news: To celebrate National Pizza Day, Yelp put together a list of the top 100 places for pizza across the country.
- As you might expect, a number of the top places for pizza were located in New York City — often considered the mecca for pizza.
- In fact, five NYC pizza spots ranked among the top 25 alone.
- Yelp ranked each spot by looking at a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews.
Yes, but: The top-ranked pizza spot in the country was Cheese Board Pizza in Berkeley, California.
Utah ranking: One of Utah’s pizza joints ranked within the top 25 — Dixie Pizza Wagon in Hurricane.
- Centro Woodfired Pizzeria in Cedar City, Utah, ranked at No. 73 on the list.
Flashback: Utah’s Red Iguana restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants list, which was released in January of this year, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- “Founders Ramon and Maria Cardenas passed along their beloved Mexican recipes to the children, who proudly continue the family tradition,” the Yelp description read.
- “Expect an hour wait any night of the week at the Iguana.”
