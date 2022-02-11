Snoop Dogg faces a sexual assault lawsuit ahead of Super Bowl performance

A woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended his concerts in 2013, according to USA Today.

This lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, comes days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

What happened?

Identified as Jane Doe, the woman alleged that Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and his friend Bishop Don Magic Juan, whose real name is Donald Campbell, allegedly forced her into performing sexual acts, according to USA Today.

Doe, a professional dancer, was allegedly hired by the men at their respective concerts.

“Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg,” the complaint said, per Reuters.

“Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the complaint said.

According to NBC News, Doe’s attorney Matt Finkelberg said in a statement that she “refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.”

“Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” he added said.

What did Snoop Dogg say in response?

Broadus took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and wrote: “Gold digger season is here be careful... keep ya guards up. And. Keep ya circle small.”

A spokesperson for Snoop Dogg in a statement said that the woman’s claims were called “simply meritless” and “part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” per Jezebel.