3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Nevada

Nevada stunned the Aggies 85-72 Friday night at the Spectrum.
Here are three keys to Utah State’s 85-72 loss to Nevada:
- The Wolf Pack ended its six-game losing streak by outscoring the Aggies 53-37 in the second half. Nevada shot 60% from the floor and knocked down 7 of 11 3-point attempts to overcome a 37-32 deficit at halftime.
- After dominating Nevada 78-49 in Reno, the Aggies were burned by Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. for six 3-pointers and 27 points. Cambridge had just 12 points in the first game on Jan. 29.
- Utah State lost its second game despite getting a career-high 29 points from senior forward Brandon Horvath, who went 9 of 15 from the field and 11 for 14 from the free-throw line.
