3 keys to Utah State’s loss to Nevada

By Jeff Hunter
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow, wearing white, dribbles the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman defends
Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) dribbles the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal via Associated Press

Nevada stunned the Aggies 85-72 Friday night at the Spectrum.

Here are three keys to Utah State’s 85-72 loss to Nevada:

  • The Wolf Pack ended its six-game losing streak by outscoring the Aggies 53-37 in the second half. Nevada shot 60% from the floor and knocked down 7 of 11 3-point attempts to overcome a 37-32 deficit at halftime.
  • After dominating Nevada 78-49 in Reno, the Aggies were burned by Nevada guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. for six 3-pointers and 27 points. Cambridge had just 12 points in the first game on Jan. 29.
  • Utah State lost its second game despite getting a career-high 29 points from senior forward Brandon Horvath, who went 9 of 15 from the field and 11 for 14 from the free-throw line.

Next Up In Sports

