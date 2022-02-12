High school swimming: Ridgeline girls, Sky View boys make history, each take home first 4A state title

It was a historic night for the teams who took home the trophies at Saturday’s 4A state swimming meet at BYU.

After both the Ridgeline Riverhawks girls team and the Sky View boys team took second in their state meets last year (Sky View had also taken second in 2020), they both won their first-ever state title in 2022.

As the winning coaches stood on the deck, sopping wet from the celebratory dip in the pool with their respective teams, they didn’t even seem cold at all, just incredibly excited.

“I don’t think words can really even describe it,” Sky View coach Marcus Singleton said. “The last two years we’ve come in second, and there’s nothing like coming in second. It’s fun to take home a trophy, but you’re still not the No. 1 team.

“But we’ve been working hard, and these seniors just made it happen.”

Ridgeline coach Taryn McEuen shared similar feelings.

“We’re just so satisfied,” McEuen said. “This has been our team goal for multiple years, so it’s really nice to finally get it.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work, our girls bought in and it’s just been so amazing.”

Both teams took home their titles with relative ease. The Riverhawks’ 346-point finish was 67 points higher than second place Snow Canyon (279), while the Bobcats recorded 353 points, nearly 80 points above second-place Cedar (273.5).

Singleton said the margin made his job as a coach much less taxing after having plenty of state meets in the past that have come down to the final few races.

“Going into that last race, after years of ‘We’ve got to win this or we don’t get it,’ we could’ve (been disqualified) and still got the win,” Singleton said.

“That’s an amazing thing, because there was no pressure on the boys down the stretch, and they were able to perform better.”

The Sky View senior boys watched on last year as their female teammates claimed the 4A state title, motivating them to set out and bring home yet another addition to the school’s trophy case despite finishing just short in the years prior.

Those seniors individually accounted for 142 of Sky View’s 353 points, led by Jaxon Tueller, Jackson DuBose, Tavin Dubon, Alex Parks and Broc Johnson.

Those seniors made up the relay team that took first in the 200 medley, while Tueller and DuBose each took home individual wins in the 100 backstroke and the 200 individual medley, respectively.

“The best thing for a coach is when you see your athletes succeed and reach a goal they’ve set,” Singleton said.

“That’s exactly what (our seniors) have done. They set their goal and achieved it, and there’s no better feeling as a coach.”

While the Riverhawks received nearly 90% of their points from underclassmen, they too had senior leadership in Carly Eubanks, whose 37 points were a team-high.

Eubanks took home individual honors in the 50 freestyle, while also contributing to both of the team’s wins in 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Eubanks, who’s been a member of the swim team for more than half of Ridgeline High School’s existence, said she couldn’t think of a better way to cap off her final high school meet.

“It’s been really amazing just seeing the program growth through each year I’ve been here,” Eubanks said.

“Seeing the younger girls become more and more involved with gaining points and watching us become a complete team has truly been an amazing experience to be a part of.”

The senior added that she can’t wait to see what her underclassmen teammates accomplish in the upcoming years.

Snow Canyon’s senior duo of Kylie Barber and Afton Page were the top individual performers for the girls, finishing with four combined individual gold medals while leading their team to a second-place finish.

Barber took her medals in the 100 and 200 freestyle events, while Page finished first in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.

For the boys, it was Cedar City’s Tobler Dotson who finished the night as the top point-getter.

Dotson took home the first place finish in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke, while also leading his team to a second-place finish.

4A girls state swim meet

Saturday’s championships

At BYU

Team scores

Ridgeline, 346 Snow Canyon, 279 Sky View, 241 Cedar City, 233 Green Canyon, 216 Crimson Cliffs, 159 Mountain Crest, 136 Desert Hills, 120

200 medley relay

Snow Canyon (Page Afton, Hailee Phillips, Kylie Barber, Jaime Dansie), 1:52.86 Green Canyon, 1:54.72 Ridgeline, 2:00.98 Desert Hills, 2:03.47 Sky View, 2:05.41 Mountain Crest, 2:05.94 Dixie, DQ Cedar City, DQ

200 freestyle

Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, 1:58.24 Olivia Price, Cedar City, 2:02.66 Aspen Simper, Cedar City, 2:03.38 Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, 2:04.34 Jacey Mecham, Sky View, 2:04.45 Madison Henry, Crimson Cliffs, 2:07.13 Emilee Leishman, Mountain Crest, 2:07.87 Lauren Bassett, Sky View, 2:09.21

200 individual medley

Kaylee Coats, Green Canyon, 2:13.98 Navie Powell, Ridgeline, 2:15.00 Sarah Olsen, Sky View, 2:17.37 Mackenzie Hansen, Ridgeline, 2:21.63 Emma Brown, Desert Hills, 2:21.82 Allie Schwartz, Sky View, 2:21.83 Paloma Manriquez, Cedar City, 2:22.18 Mia Huebner, Green Canyon, 2:22.88

50 freestyle

Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, 24.91 Hannah Edwards, Cedar City, 25.85 Kara Weiland, Crimson Cliffs, 26.31 Kensley Messinger, Crimson Cliffs, 26.31 Rylie Corry, Green Canyon, 26.38 Natalie Moses, Cedar City, 27.05 Abigail Stratton, Cedar City, 27.23 Zsofi Ugray, Logan, 27.56

100 butterfly

Afton Page, Snow Canyon, 1:01.52 Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, 1:01.60 Malacha Leonard, Logan, 1:02.22 Jacey Mecham, Sky View, 1:02.70 Shannon Hyer, Bear River, 1:03.33 Sydney Selinger, Cedar City, 1:04.14 Rylie Corry, Green Canyon, 1:04.19 Emma Brown, Desert Hills, 1:04.38

100 freestyle

Kylie Barber, Snow Canyon, 52.46

Carly Eubanks, Ridgeline, 54.28

Sorina Rom, Pine View, 55.35

Olivia Price, Cedar City, 57.52

Brynley Nielsen, Green Canyon 57.96

Jaime Dansie, Snow Canyon, 58.68

Zoey Hunter, Mountain Crest, 58.99

Natalie Moses, Cedar City, 59.00

500 freestyle

Sarah Olsen, Sky View, 5:25.21

Kaylee Coats, Green Canyon, 5:32.56

Malacha Leonard, Logan, 5:34.01

Laura Rigby, Ridgeline, 5:35.58

Aspen Simper, Cedar City, 5:35.61

Olivia Jenkins, Snow Canyon, 5:36.72

Madison Henry, Crimson Cliffs, 5:43.26

Sarah Cook, Ridgeline, 5:43.26

200 freestyle relay

Ridgeline (Navie Powell, Mackenzie Hansen, Sarah Cook, Carly Eubanks), 1:41.63

Green Canyon, 1:43.89

Sky View, 1:45.45

Snow Canyon, 1:45.88

Cedar City, 1:46.25

Crimson Cliffs, 1:47.62

Pine View, 1:48.42

Desert Hills, 1:48.50

100 backstroke

Afton Page, Snow Canyon, 58.89

Kensley Messinger, Crimson Cliffs, 1:01.13

Navie Powell, Ridgeline, 1:01.25

Mackenzie Hansen, Ridgeline, 1:03.35

Kara Weiland, Crimson Cliffs, 1:03.85

Hannah Edwards, Cedar City, 1:05.47

Kyah Bindrup, Mountain Crest, 1:05.61

Brynley Nielsen, Green Canyon, 1:05.56

100 breaststroke

Sorina Rom, Pine View, 1:08.53

Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 1:10.18

Mia Huebner, Green Canyon, 1:11.20

Isabelle Christensen, Ridgeline, 1:12.68

Ava Roberts, Ridgeline, 1:13.33

Allie Schwartz, Sky View, 1:13.94

Kylie Schwartz, Sky View, 1:14.48

Jaime Dansie, Snow Canyon, 1:14.63

400 freestyle relay

Ridgeline (Navie Powell, Mackenzie Hansen, Sarah Cook, Carly Eubanks), 3:42.03 Snow Canyon, 3:43.65 Sky View, 3:50.06 Cedar City, 3:52.86 Pine View, 4:01.43 Crimson Cliffs, 4:02.18 Mountain Crest, 4:04.02 Logan, 4:05.38

4A boys state swim meet

Saturday’s championships

At BYU

Team scores

Sky View, 353 Cedar City, 273.5 Crimson Cliffs, 251 Desert Hills, 201 Green Canyon, 200 Ridgeline, 189 Snow Canyon, 158.5 Dixie, 138

200 medley relay

Sky View (Jaxon Tueller, Jackson DuBose, Tavin Dubon, Alex Parks), 1:38.46 Desert Hills, 1:43.27 Cedar City, 1:43.27 Green Canyon, 1:44.40 Snow Canyon, 1:46.89 Mountain Crest, 1:53.65 Logan, 1:56.64 Hurricane, 1:59.31

200 freestyle

Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, 1:47.55 Jaxon Tueller, Sky View, 1:49.41 Luke Eubanks, Ridgeline, 1:51.23 Dallas Schimbeck, Desert Hills, 1:51.23 David Leon-Moreno, Dixie, 1:51.74 Damon Erickson, Dixie 1:53.08 Maxwell Morley, Desert Hills, 1:53.18 Brayden Badger, Green Canyon, 1:55.98

200 individual medley

Jackson DuBose, Sky View, 1:57.72 Troy Eggers, Desert Hills, 2:00.50 Tanner Dodds, Cedar City, 2:06.72 Ashten Krans, Cedar City, 2:07.14 Brayden Jarrett, Mountain Crest, 2:07.75 Peter Gibbons, Sky View, 2:10.42 Josh Miggin, Green Canyon, 2:11.35 Sam Dayton, Ridgeline, 2:11.62

50 freestyle

Cole Dustin, Ridgeline, 22.12 Tyson Farnsworth, Green Canyon, 22.25 Bronson Plumb, Crimson Cliffs, 22.72 Jack Allred, Snow Canyon, 22.96 Kevin Bunn, Hurricane, 23.00 Fox Challis, Crimson Cliffs, 23.42 Dax Carroll, Crimson Cliffs, 23.47 Kelton Marshall, Bear River, 23.61

100 butterfly

Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, 51.71 Tavin Dubon, Sky View, 53.38 Clayton Nye, Sky View, 54.38 Andrew Carlisle, Dixie, 54.88 Kade Bethers, Desert Hills, 55.57 Daxton Green, Snow Canyon, 57.11 Fox Challis, Crimson Cliffs, 57.43 Damon Erickson, Dixie, 58.55

100 freestyle

Tyson Farnsworth, Green Canyon, 48.15 Cole Dustin, Ridgeline, 48.79 Jack Allred, Snow Canyon, 49.75 Bronson Plumb, Crimson Cliffs, 50.63 Kevin Bunn, Hurricane, 51.08 Alex Parks, Sky View, 51.29 Dallas Schimbeck, Desert Hills, 51.35 Peter Gibbons, Sky View, 52.30

500 freestyle

Nathan Seamons, Green Canyon, 5:01.10 David Leon-Moreno, Dixie, 5:02.37 Tanner Dodds, Cedar City, 5:04.58 Troy Eggers, Desert Hills, 5:06.58 Derek Hall, Crimson, 5:10.47 Maxwell Morley, Desert Hills, 5:10.91 Broc Johnson, Sky View, 5:11.81 Ben Walters, Sky View, 5:17.70

200 freestyle relay

Green Canyon (Josh Miggin, Brayden Badger, Josh Jensen, Tyson Farnsworth), 1:32.21 Crimson Cliffs, 1:32.93 Sky View, 1:33.11 Cedar City, 1:33.55 Snow Canyon, 1:33.82 Dixie, 1:34.84 Ridgeline, 1:36.30 Hurricane, 1:37.90

100 backstroke

Jaxon Tueller, Sky View, 52.62 Josh Walker, Crimson Cliffs, 53.25 Andrew Carlisle, Dixie, 53.63 Clayton Nye, Sky View, 55.02 Sam Dayton, Ridgeline, 55.34 Tavin Dubon, Sky View, 55.38 Daxton Green, Snow Canyon, 56.61 Caleb Simmerman, Cedar City, 56.98

100 breaststroke

Tobler Dotson, Cedar City, 59.18 Jackson DuBose, Sky View, 59.74 Hunter Iverson, Desert Hills, 1:03.58 Luke Eubanks, Ridgeline, 1:03.91 Dagan Murray, Cedar City, 1:05.46 Carter Anderson, Ridgeline, 1:06.35 Chase Kehoe, Crimson Cliffs, 1:07.08 Emery Cook, Cedar City, 1:07.14

400 freestyle relay