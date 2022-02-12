High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI changes after Friday’s results in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A. The final RPI rankings for 3A and 2A were released earlier Saturday morning.
This will be the final update for these four classifications as the UHSAA removes the rankings during the final week of the season to help build the suspense for the state tournament announcement next Saturday.
The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at the time of this update.
The top spots went unchanged after Friday’s games as Lone Peak (6A), Lehi (5A), Ridgeline (4A) and Piute (1A) remained No. 1 in their respective classifications heading into the final week of the season.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lone Peak
|0.777
|1.000
|0.596
|0.588
|17-0
|0
|2
|Fremont
|0.719
|0.897
|0.578
|0.549
|19-2
|0
|3
|Westlake
|0.692
|0.857
|0.555
|0.566
|18-3
|2
|4
|Davis
|0.689
|0.895
|0.520
|0.528
|17-2
|0
|5
|Riverton
|0.686
|0.800
|0.603
|0.547
|16-4
|-2
|6
|Herriman
|0.666
|0.789
|0.566
|0.554
|15-4
|1
|7
|Syracuse
|0.658
|0.800
|0.543
|0.540
|16-4
|1
|8
|Bingham
|0.654
|0.659
|0.670
|0.562
|14-7
|-2
|9
|Skyridge
|0.649
|0.623
|0.692
|0.570
|12-7
|0
|10
|Pl. Grove
|0.610
|0.619
|0.616
|0.546
|13-8
|0
|11
|Copper Hills
|0.570
|0.579
|0.567
|0.542
|11-8
|1
|12
|Am. Fork
|0.555
|0.524
|0.593
|0.525
|11-10
|-1
|13
|Mtn. Ridge
|0.520
|0.579
|0.462
|0.518
|11-8
|1
|14
|Farmington
|0.515
|0.444
|0.587
|0.515
|8-10
|-1
|15
|Cyprus
|0.495
|0.632
|0.366
|0.467
|12-7
|0
|16
|Corner Cyn
|0.483
|0.350
|0.598
|0.567
|7-13
|0
|17
|Layton
|0.466
|0.400
|0.516
|0.542
|8-12
|1
|18
|West Jordan
|0.455
|0.353
|0.546
|0.511
|6-11
|-1
|19
|West
|0.433
|0.444
|0.421
|0.431
|8-10
|1
|20
|Hunter
|0.432
|0.381
|0.478
|0.458
|8-13
|1
|21
|Taylorsville
|0.419
|0.450
|0.378
|0.459
|9-11
|-2
|22
|Granger
|0.392
|0.389
|0.377
|0.471
|7-11
|1
|23
|Weber
|0.372
|0.250
|0.462
|0.511
|5-15
|-1
|24
|Roy
|0.349
|0.300
|0.374
|0.457
|6-14
|0
|25
|Clearfield
|0.289
|0.000
|0.533
|0.493
|0-19
|0
|26
|Kearns
|0.256
|0.050
|0.417
|0.455
|1-19
|0
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Lehi
|0.658
|0.810
|0.535
|0.532
|17-4
|0
|2
|Bountiful
|0.658
|0.842
|0.506
|0.513
|16-3
|0
|3
|Olympus
|0.641
|0.789
|0.518
|0.530
|15-4
|0
|4
|Highland
|0.634
|0.813
|0.479
|0.527
|13-3
|0
|5
|Timpview
|0.630
|0.842
|0.442
|0.519
|16-3
|0
|6
|Springville
|0.624
|0.750
|0.519
|0.530
|15-5
|0
|7
|Skyline
|0.608
|0.737
|0.495
|0.531
|14-5
|1
|8
|Cedar Valley
|0.597
|0.773
|0.443
|0.499
|17-5
|-1
|9
|Timpanogos
|0.554
|0.650
|0.467
|0.516
|13-7
|0
|10
|Jordan
|0.549
|0.571
|0.532
|0.521
|12-9
|1
|11
|Box Elder
|0.544
|0.550
|0.546
|0.512
|11-9
|-1
|12
|Orem
|0.527
|0.500
|0.557
|0.510
|11-11
|0
|13
|Viewmont
|0.524
|0.429
|0.623
|0.502
|9-12
|3
|14
|Salem Hills
|0.508
|0.550
|0.462
|0.523
|11-9
|0
|15
|Woods Cross
|0.507
|0.579
|0.438
|0.494
|11-8
|-2
|16
|Maple Mtn.
|0.507
|0.444
|0.568
|0.510
|8-10
|1
|17
|Uintah
|0.506
|0.474
|0.544
|0.481
|9-10
|-2
|18
|Cottonwood
|0.483
|0.550
|0.420
|0.466
|11-9
|0
|19
|Payson
|0.477
|0.492
|0.462
|0.473
|10-10
|1
|20
|Brighton
|0.469
|0.409
|0.519
|0.512
|9-13
|1
|21
|Stansbury
|0.465
|0.476
|0.451
|0.481
|10-11
|2
|22
|East
|0.465
|0.278
|0.642
|0.508
|5-13
|-3
|23
|Northridge
|0.456
|0.421
|0.481
|0.506
|8-11
|-1
|24
|Wasatch
|0.435
|0.333
|0.520
|0.506
|7-14
|0
|25
|Bonneville
|0.395
|0.238
|0.524
|0.517
|5-16
|0
|26
|Murray
|0.384
|0.263
|0.478
|0.501
|5-14
|1
|27
|Hillcrest
|0.378
|0.316
|0.422
|0.459
|6-13
|-1
|28
|Mtn. View
|0.361
|0.167
|0.524
|0.500
|3-15
|0
|29
|Alta
|0.344
|0.136
|0.517
|0.503
|3-19
|0
|30
|Park City
|0.337
|0.167
|0.475
|0.487
|3-15
|0
|31
|Provo
|0.301
|0.053
|0.503
|0.512
|1-18
|0
|32
|Spanish Fork
|0.274
|0.067
|0.430
|0.505
|1-14
|0
|33
|Tooele
|0.242
|0.000
|0.438
|0.449
|0-18
|0
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Ridgeline
|0.746
|0.955
|0.582
|0.544
|21-1
|0
|2
|Desert Hills
|0.659
|0.800
|0.550
|0.520
|16-4
|0
|3
|Sky View
|0.603
|0.636
|0.584
|0.542
|14-8
|0
|4
|Snow Cyn.
|0.579
|0.700
|0.472
|0.520
|14-6
|0
|5
|Green Cyn.
|0.557
|0.579
|0.537
|0.551
|11-8
|0
|6
|Mtn. Crest
|0.513
|0.571
|0.450
|0.531
|12-9
|0
|7
|Pine View
|0.481
|0.400
|0.554
|0.515
|8-12
|0
|8
|Cedar
|0.473
|0.526
|0.412
|0.509
|10-9
|1
|9
|Hurricane
|0.460
|0.429
|0.477
|0.525
|9-12
|-1
|10
|Dixie
|0.453
|0.389
|0.506
|0.504
|7-11
|0
|11
|Bear River
|0.423
|0.250
|0.574
|0.523
|5-15
|0
|12
|Crimson Clf.
|0.365
|0.183
|0.512
|0.519
|4-16
|0
|13
|Logan
|0.273
|0.000
|0.492
|0.516
|0-20
|0
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|Change
|1
|Piute
|0.745
|0.974
|0.556
|0.568
|18-1
|0
|2
|Tabiona
|0.722
|0.925
|0.564
|0.522
|17-3
|0
|3
|Panguitch
|0.670
|0.778
|0.586
|0.562
|14-4
|0
|4
|Wayne
|0.647
|0.667
|0.646
|0.562
|12-6
|0
|5
|Mon. Valley
|0.646
|0.946
|0.381
|0.491
|12-2
|0
|6
|Wendover
|0.578
|0.681
|0.493
|0.504
|11-7
|0
|7
|Rich
|0.572
|0.597
|0.559
|0.521
|10-8
|1
|8
|Whitehorse
|0.567
|0.725
|0.427
|0.488
|13-7
|1
|9
|Escalante
|0.558
|0.613
|0.510
|0.527
|12-8
|1
|10
|Water Cyn.
|0.540
|0.583
|0.497
|0.540
|6-6
|-3
|11
|ICS
|0.522
|0.569
|0.483
|0.488
|10-8
|0
|12
|Altamont
|0.495
|0.472
|0.511
|0.525
|7-11
|0
|13
|Valley
|0.487
|0.347
|0.612
|0.555
|6-12
|0
|14
|Milford
|0.474
|0.389
|0.545
|0.536
|7-11
|0
|15
|Bryce Valley
|0.463
|0.389
|0.523
|0.528
|7-11
|0
|16
|Manila
|0.415
|0.353
|0.463
|0.478
|6-11
|0
|17
|Tintic
|0.396
|0.438
|0.342
|0.455
|7-9
|1
|18
|Green River
|0.394
|0.176
|0.593
|0.481
|3-14
|-1
|19
|Monticello
|0.345
|0.105
|0.555
|0.479
|2-17
|1
|20
|Pinnacle
|0.324
|0.200
|0.419
|0.452
|4-16
|1
|21
|Mt. Vernon
|0.240
|0.000
|0.428
|0.473
|0-2
|-2
