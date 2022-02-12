High school girls basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update

Here’s a look at the daily girls basketball RPI changes after Friday’s results in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 1A. The final RPI rankings for 3A and 2A were released earlier Saturday morning.

This will be the final update for these four classifications as the UHSAA removes the rankings during the final week of the season to help build the suspense for the state tournament announcement next Saturday.

The rankings are pulled from the UHSAA website and are dependent on coaches posting the scores on MaxPreps in a timely manner. Not all Friday scores had been posted at the time of this update.

The top spots went unchanged after Friday’s games as Lone Peak (6A), Lehi (5A), Ridgeline (4A) and Piute (1A) remained No. 1 in their respective classifications heading into the final week of the season.

Class 6A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lone Peak 0.777 1.000 0.596 0.588 17-0 0 2 Fremont 0.719 0.897 0.578 0.549 19-2 0 3 Westlake 0.692 0.857 0.555 0.566 18-3 2 4 Davis 0.689 0.895 0.520 0.528 17-2 0 5 Riverton 0.686 0.800 0.603 0.547 16-4 -2 6 Herriman 0.666 0.789 0.566 0.554 15-4 1 7 Syracuse 0.658 0.800 0.543 0.540 16-4 1 8 Bingham 0.654 0.659 0.670 0.562 14-7 -2 9 Skyridge 0.649 0.623 0.692 0.570 12-7 0 10 Pl. Grove 0.610 0.619 0.616 0.546 13-8 0 11 Copper Hills 0.570 0.579 0.567 0.542 11-8 1 12 Am. Fork 0.555 0.524 0.593 0.525 11-10 -1 13 Mtn. Ridge 0.520 0.579 0.462 0.518 11-8 1 14 Farmington 0.515 0.444 0.587 0.515 8-10 -1 15 Cyprus 0.495 0.632 0.366 0.467 12-7 0 16 Corner Cyn 0.483 0.350 0.598 0.567 7-13 0 17 Layton 0.466 0.400 0.516 0.542 8-12 1 18 West Jordan 0.455 0.353 0.546 0.511 6-11 -1 19 West 0.433 0.444 0.421 0.431 8-10 1 20 Hunter 0.432 0.381 0.478 0.458 8-13 1 21 Taylorsville 0.419 0.450 0.378 0.459 9-11 -2 22 Granger 0.392 0.389 0.377 0.471 7-11 1 23 Weber 0.372 0.250 0.462 0.511 5-15 -1 24 Roy 0.349 0.300 0.374 0.457 6-14 0 25 Clearfield 0.289 0.000 0.533 0.493 0-19 0 26 Kearns 0.256 0.050 0.417 0.455 1-19 0

Class 5A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Lehi 0.658 0.810 0.535 0.532 17-4 0 2 Bountiful 0.658 0.842 0.506 0.513 16-3 0 3 Olympus 0.641 0.789 0.518 0.530 15-4 0 4 Highland 0.634 0.813 0.479 0.527 13-3 0 5 Timpview 0.630 0.842 0.442 0.519 16-3 0 6 Springville 0.624 0.750 0.519 0.530 15-5 0 7 Skyline 0.608 0.737 0.495 0.531 14-5 1 8 Cedar Valley 0.597 0.773 0.443 0.499 17-5 -1 9 Timpanogos 0.554 0.650 0.467 0.516 13-7 0 10 Jordan 0.549 0.571 0.532 0.521 12-9 1 11 Box Elder 0.544 0.550 0.546 0.512 11-9 -1 12 Orem 0.527 0.500 0.557 0.510 11-11 0 13 Viewmont 0.524 0.429 0.623 0.502 9-12 3 14 Salem Hills 0.508 0.550 0.462 0.523 11-9 0 15 Woods Cross 0.507 0.579 0.438 0.494 11-8 -2 16 Maple Mtn. 0.507 0.444 0.568 0.510 8-10 1 17 Uintah 0.506 0.474 0.544 0.481 9-10 -2 18 Cottonwood 0.483 0.550 0.420 0.466 11-9 0 19 Payson 0.477 0.492 0.462 0.473 10-10 1 20 Brighton 0.469 0.409 0.519 0.512 9-13 1 21 Stansbury 0.465 0.476 0.451 0.481 10-11 2 22 East 0.465 0.278 0.642 0.508 5-13 -3 23 Northridge 0.456 0.421 0.481 0.506 8-11 -1 24 Wasatch 0.435 0.333 0.520 0.506 7-14 0 25 Bonneville 0.395 0.238 0.524 0.517 5-16 0 26 Murray 0.384 0.263 0.478 0.501 5-14 1 27 Hillcrest 0.378 0.316 0.422 0.459 6-13 -1 28 Mtn. View 0.361 0.167 0.524 0.500 3-15 0 29 Alta 0.344 0.136 0.517 0.503 3-19 0 30 Park City 0.337 0.167 0.475 0.487 3-15 0 31 Provo 0.301 0.053 0.503 0.512 1-18 0 32 Spanish Fork 0.274 0.067 0.430 0.505 1-14 0 33 Tooele 0.242 0.000 0.438 0.449 0-18 0

Class 4A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Ridgeline 0.746 0.955 0.582 0.544 21-1 0 2 Desert Hills 0.659 0.800 0.550 0.520 16-4 0 3 Sky View 0.603 0.636 0.584 0.542 14-8 0 4 Snow Cyn. 0.579 0.700 0.472 0.520 14-6 0 5 Green Cyn. 0.557 0.579 0.537 0.551 11-8 0 6 Mtn. Crest 0.513 0.571 0.450 0.531 12-9 0 7 Pine View 0.481 0.400 0.554 0.515 8-12 0 8 Cedar 0.473 0.526 0.412 0.509 10-9 1 9 Hurricane 0.460 0.429 0.477 0.525 9-12 -1 10 Dixie 0.453 0.389 0.506 0.504 7-11 0 11 Bear River 0.423 0.250 0.574 0.523 5-15 0 12 Crimson Clf. 0.365 0.183 0.512 0.519 4-16 0 13 Logan 0.273 0.000 0.492 0.516 0-20 0

Class 1A RPI Rankings Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L Change 1 Piute 0.745 0.974 0.556 0.568 18-1 0 2 Tabiona 0.722 0.925 0.564 0.522 17-3 0 3 Panguitch 0.670 0.778 0.586 0.562 14-4 0 4 Wayne 0.647 0.667 0.646 0.562 12-6 0 5 Mon. Valley 0.646 0.946 0.381 0.491 12-2 0 6 Wendover 0.578 0.681 0.493 0.504 11-7 0 7 Rich 0.572 0.597 0.559 0.521 10-8 1 8 Whitehorse 0.567 0.725 0.427 0.488 13-7 1 9 Escalante 0.558 0.613 0.510 0.527 12-8 1 10 Water Cyn. 0.540 0.583 0.497 0.540 6-6 -3 11 ICS 0.522 0.569 0.483 0.488 10-8 0 12 Altamont 0.495 0.472 0.511 0.525 7-11 0 13 Valley 0.487 0.347 0.612 0.555 6-12 0 14 Milford 0.474 0.389 0.545 0.536 7-11 0 15 Bryce Valley 0.463 0.389 0.523 0.528 7-11 0 16 Manila 0.415 0.353 0.463 0.478 6-11 0 17 Tintic 0.396 0.438 0.342 0.455 7-9 1 18 Green River 0.394 0.176 0.593 0.481 3-14 -1 19 Monticello 0.345 0.105 0.555 0.479 2-17 1 20 Pinnacle 0.324 0.200 0.419 0.452 4-16 1 21 Mt. Vernon 0.240 0.000 0.428 0.473 0-2 -2