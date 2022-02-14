Valentine’s Day 2022 deals: Heart-shaped treats and freebies

Valentine’s Day hasn’t been canceled this year and restaurants are prepared to cater to your needs. To help you celebrate this special day without breaking the bank, here are some sweet deals and heart-shaped treats for your loved one.

Auntie Anne’s

The deal: If you’re a Pretzel Perks loyalty member, you can buy one Chocolate Frost and get one free.

When: Feb. 14.

Cinnabon

The deal: “The Bachelor” fans can try the Fantasy Sweet Bundle that has two classic rolls and two Cinnamon Roll flavored Cold Brew Iced Coffee drinks with free delivery, starting at $15, according to NJ.com.

Chick-fil-A

The deal: Get 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or six-count chocolate chunk cookies and 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves packaged in heart-shaped containers for your special someone, according to USA Today.

When: Feb. 14.

Dunkin’

The deal: Dunkin’ is offering two Valentine’s Day heart doughnuts — the Cupid’s Choice Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles, and the Brownie Batter Donut, filled with a chocolate brownie batter-flavored buttercream filling and frosted with vanilla-flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles.

When: Feb. 14.

Jamba

The deal: Rewards members get $2 off two smoothies, justices and bowls.

When: Feb. 14.

Krispy Kreme

The deal: Try out four new heart-shaped doughnuts this year, including the Beary Best Valentine’s Doughnut, which is decorated like a teddy bear, Bee Mine Doughnut with Strawberries & Kreme filling, Cookie to My Kreme Doughnut, filled with Cookies & Kreme and My Batter Half Doughnut, filled with cake batter, dipped in pink icing and decorated with heart sprinkles.

When: Feb. 14.

Outback Steakhouse

The deal: For the special occasion, the steakhouse has a four-course special starting at $54.

When: Feb. 14.

Noodles & Company

The deal: If you’re a rewards member, get a free shareable with any purchase. Shareables include Potstickers or Korean BBQ Meatballs.

When: Feb. 14.

Panera Bread

The deal: Enter the sweepstakes to win a baguette-cut ring set in a gold band in a bread-bowl-inspired box. Share a photo of you, alone or with company, at Panera Bread Cafe on Twitter or Instagram with hashtags #PaneraDate and #Sweepstakes to enter, per People.

When: Starting Feb. 14.

Papa John’s

The deal: Get a heart-shaped pizza for $11.99 at locations nationwide. The pizza comes uncut “because we don’t want to break your heart,” the chain said.

When: Feb. 14.

Round Table Pizza:

The deal: Get 14% off orders with code “LOVE14.”

When: Feb. 14.

Starbucks

The deal: Get 50% off if you place an order on Uber Eats. Use the code “VDAY50.”

When: Feb. 14.

Taco Bell

The deal: Taco Bell Rewards members, get a free Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos with a $1 or more purchase.

When: Feb. 14.

Tim Hortons

The deal: Buy an Americano, latte or cappuccino in any size and get the second one for free. Order online or with the Time Hortons app.

When: Until Feb. 20.

Wendy’s

The deal: Get 25% off any delivery order of more than $15 or more on Grubhub.

When: Feb. 14.

White Castle

The deal: According to People, this is may be the first year couples can’t get a Valentine’s Day reservation at White Castle, but the fast-food chain is offering a special menu. Get the “Love Cube Meal for 2,” which includes eight Cheese Sliders, two soft drinks and two shareable sides for $14.99.

When: Feb. 14.

Wingstop

The deal: This deal is for the singles — Get 70 cents boneless wings and $4.49 for an order of regular thigh bites.

When: Feb. 14.