We may have just learned who is hosting the Oscars this year

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes have been picked to host the 2022 Academy Awards, according to Variety.

The news: Multiple sources told Variety that three comedian actresses are slated “to be the only emcees in the mix for the March awards show, despite several scenarios that telecast creatives have been weighing.”

Details: One scenario suggests the Oscars would be a three-act show, with each host getting their own hour.

“Mad Men” star Jon Hamm was also considered as a host, but talks broke down, according to Variety.

Flashback: 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Feb. 8, with “The Power of the Dog” leading all nominees with 12 nominations, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Two Marvel films — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — got Oscar nominations.

Actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the new version of “West Side Story,” was nominated for best-supporting actress, a sign that another popular film has become an Oscar-nominated film.

What’s next: The Academy Awards hosts will reportedly be announced on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday,” per Variety.