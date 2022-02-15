What happened to Shanae Ankney from ‘The Bachelor’? Is she getting the ‘villain edit’?

If you’re caught up with “The Bachelor” Season 26, then you know it quickly became the “Shanae Show.”

In an attempt to woo Clayton Echard, the bachelor himself, Shanae Ankney, got into quite a few arguments, which began when she bad-mouthed Elizabeth Corrigan, as I previously reported for Deseret News.

Most of the women on the show told Echard that Shanae was bad news, but she continued to get roses, according to Screen Rant.

That was until the last episode. Spoilers ahead.

When does Shanae leave “The Bachelor”?

In a two-on-one date, Echard eliminated Ankney and gave the rose to Genevieve Parisi. “I’m so sorry, I cannot find it in my heart to give you this rose,” he said on the show.

This happened when Ankney claimed Parisi was an “actress” and was actually lying to Echard.

“What does he see in her? It’s sickening. It’s disgusting,” said Ankney about her elimination on the show. Only nine women are left.

Is Shanae Ankey getting the ‘villain’ edit?

According to WKYC studios, Ankney took to Instagram to tell her side: “If you choose to judge me on the five hours of footage you’ve watched, I’m sad you didn’t get a look into the real me,” she said, going on to call out the haters.

“That doesn’t make you better than me. My realness isn’t for everyone — real never makes everyone happy. I made a promise to myself a long time ago that my heart won’t ever be guided by anyone else but me.”

Even though Ankney made it to the top 12, she was always bound to be the villain, according to Cosmopolitan.

Writer Reality Steve tweeted out the type of edit Ankney was going to get in October 2021.

“Genevieve Parisi and Shanae Ankney were on the 2-on-1 yesterday. Don’t know yet who got eliminated,” he said. “But Shanae is this seasons villain.”

“Why Shanae is the villain and the things she did will be shared later,” he said in the Twitter thread. “This isn’t “go attack Shanae” now. Every season has a villain. She’s this seasons.”

Where to watch “The Bachelor”?

The show airs on ABC at 6 p.m. MST. Hulu airs the episodes the following day.